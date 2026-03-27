IPL 2026: In the face of squad challenges and stronger opposition, can Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold on to their long-awaited maiden title?

After 17 seasons of waiting, heartbreak, and near-misses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally enter an Indian Premier League season as defending champions. For years, they were cast as the bridesmaid – the team with star power and expectations, but without a trophy to validate it. That narrative changed in 2025.

But with that comes a different kind of burden. IPL success does not offer comfort – it invites scrutiny. Every defending champion becomes the benchmark, the side everyone prepares for a little more intensely. And history suggests that staying at the top is significantly harder than getting there.

“We are the holders but this is a brand new year, and we’re looking forward to the challenge. We are a different group now, the players are a year older, and our opponents have evolved in certain ways. Conditions might also be different, so the challenge of this IPL will be completely different to the last one,” RCB head coach Andy Flower said on the eve of the tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Only two teams have won the IPL title in successive seasons – Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011 under MS Dhoni, and Mumbai Indians in 2019 and 2020 under Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians team in action. (FILE photo) Mumbai Indians team in action. (FILE photo)

Having been appointed captain ahead of IPL 2025, Rajat Patidar delivered a title in his first season, but this year brings the added expectation of leading from the front with the bat as well, having made only 312 runs in 15 matches last year.

Hazlewood headache

For RCB, the complications have begun even before a ball has been bowled. At the centre of their concerns is Josh Hazlewood. The Australian quick has linked up with the squad, but has not played a competitive match since November. Flower confirmed that the 34-year-old won’t be available for the season opener on Saturday.

“Hazlewood arrived yesterday, and is looking fit. It’s great to have him back around the dressing room and involved in our meetings again. He won’t be ready for tomorrow because he’s just arrived, but we’ll monitor his fitness closely, and are looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL soon,” the head coach said.

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The pacer’s role last season was to set up the game for his team. He picked up six wickets in the Powerplay, allowing RCB to dictate terms early. His ability to hit hard lengths and offer control under pressure gave the bowling unit a clear identity.

Josh Hazlewood in action. (FILE photo) Josh Hazlewood in action. (FILE photo)

Compounding their problems is the absence of Yash Dayal, who is unavailable for the entire season due to personal reasons. Dayal’s left-arm angle and ability to take the new ball or operate through the middle overs provided balance to the attack.

The ripple effect of these two factors places added responsibility on Bhuvneshwar Kumar. At 36, he remains a skilful operator, but the demands of leading an attack in a high-intensity T20 tournament are considerable. His recent returns – just eight wickets in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – suggest he may no longer be the strike force he once was. And yet, RCB may need him to be exactly that.

It could also put the onus on fringe players like Jacob Duffy and Mangesh Yadav to play good supporting roles in the early stages of the tournament.

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Stronger competition

Beyond internal concerns, the external landscape has only grown more competitive.

CSK have refreshed their squad with an injection of youth, bringing in the likes of Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer to a core that already had the likes of Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis.

Rajasthan Royals have a good mix of youth and experience, with the explosiveness of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal backed by the returning Ravindra Jadeja. MI look as complete a squad as they have been for many years, with a string of T20 World Cup winners and impactful overseas stars striking the right balance.

Across the league, squads have been fine-tuned with a clear objective: close the gap on the defending champions.

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Defending an IPL title is not just about replicating what worked. It is about anticipating how that success will be countered and staying one step ahead.

For RCB, IPL 2026 will be a test of evolution. Their breakthrough last season answered one question – whether they could win. This season asks a more complex question: can they sustain?