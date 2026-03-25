IPL 2026: Rinku Singh named KKR vice-captain, franchise signals future leadership shift

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh in action during IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Sportzpics for IPL)

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday appointed explosive batter Rinku Singh as their vice-captain for IPL 2026, underlining the franchise’s long-term leadership plans.

Rinku will assist skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who has been retained as captain despite KKR’s disappointing IPL 2025 campaign.

“Rinku Singh will work very closely with skipper Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore said during the team’s ‘Knights Unplugged 3.0’ event here.

Backing the decision, head coach Abhishek Nayar said Rinku’s evolution within the set-up made him a natural choice for a leadership role.

“I’ve seen him evolve as a leader over the years. He’s someone the team always looks forward to, so we wanted to give him a little bit more responsibility. I feel it’s the perfect time after winning the T20 World Cup,” Nayar said.