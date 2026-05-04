IPL 2026: RCB’s Phil Salt returns to England for scans on his finger

RCB batsman Phil Salt playing a shot against PBKS during IPL 2025 Qualifier; one match played at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were dealt with a blow as their campaign to retain their IPL title heats up. Opener Phil Salt has returned to England for scans on his finger after he sustained an injury on it last month.

The finger injury has prevented the batter from joining Virat Kohli as the team’s opener in RCB’s three previous games. This has allowed his England teammate Jacob Bethell to step in at the top of the order.

The 29-year-old opener from England apparently damaged a finger on his left hand while diving to save a boundary at deep backward square leg during RCB’s defeat to Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18.