IPL 2026: RCB’s Phil Salt returns to England for scans on his finger

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru were dealt with a blow as their campaign to retain their IPL title heats up. Opener Phil Salt has returned to England for scans on his finger after he sustained an injury on it last month.
The finger injury has prevented the batter from joining Virat Kohli as the team’s opener in RCB’s three previous games. This has allowed his England teammate Jacob Bethell to step in at the top of the order.
The 29-year-old opener from England apparently damaged a finger on his left hand while diving to save a boundary at deep backward square leg during RCB’s defeat to Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18.
“Salt, who is centrally contracted by the ECB, has since returned home at the request of England’s management and has undergone scans on his finger,” ESPNCricinfo reported.
The news report states that RCB and the player believe that the opener can make a speedy recovery and could be back in India as early as later this month so that he can be available for the business end of the league.
Despite Bethell replacing him in Royal Challengers Bengaluru ranks, Salt’s absence has ranked for the team, particularly since he scored 202 runs in his six innings at a strike rate of 168.33. Salt is the fourth highest run-scorer this season despite missing out on multiple games. He’s behind Kohli (379 runs), Devdutt Paddikal (282) and team captain Rajat Patidar (257 runs).
Bengaluru, who lost their previous game to Gujarat Titans and will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, are currently in second spot in the IPL points table. While RCB are just one point behind IPL league leaders Punjab Kings, there are three more teams on 12 points, making the race for the playoffs a tight affair.
(With inputs from AP)
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