IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing 11: Who will replace Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins; Will Venkatesh Iyer start ahead of Devdutt Padikkal

IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad The 18th season of the Indian Premier League will kick off on Saturday with a replay of the 2016 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy. However, a lot has changed since that night; the hosts themselves won the title last season.

However, coming into the opening encounter of the showpiece event, both teams have had their fair share of issues, and the team that can better fill the shoes of their big players might come out on top. Regardless, RCB on paper has looked a better-balanced side compared to SRH, who have all the artillery in their batting department.