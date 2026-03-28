IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing 11: Who will replace Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins; Will Venkatesh Iyer start ahead of Devdutt Padikkal

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IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad The 18th season of the Indian Premier League will kick off on Saturday with a replay of the 2016 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy. However, a lot has changed since that night; the hosts themselves won the title last season.
However, coming into the opening encounter of the showpiece event, both teams have had their fair share of issues, and the team that can better fill the shoes of their big players might come out on top. Regardless, RCB on paper has looked a better-balanced side compared to SRH, who have all the artillery in their batting department.
And Chinnaswamy is one of those surfaces which will be conducive to batting with its small dimensions, hence it might come down to which team has enough power on the night to hit more sixes that will fumble across. While Bengaluru have Rajat Patidar as the captain continuing, Hyderabad will start with Ishan Kishan as the skipper due to the injury of Pat Cummins.
RCB predicted XII: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Mangesh Yadav/Rasikh Dar
SRH predicted XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse and Jaydev Unadkat.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar
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