IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report, Weather: What will conditions be like for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast: The Indian Premier League enters its 19th season as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The last time these two teams met in the league was in 2025 when SRH scored 231/4 and bundled out RCB for 189 runs.

Both teams still retain their batting fire power with Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma as well as new signing Venkatesh Iyer representing RCB while Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma representing Hyderabad. With Chinnaswamy expected to offer a belter, the big hitters will be licking their chops.