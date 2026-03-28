IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report, Weather: What will conditions be like for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

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IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast: The Indian Premier League enters its 19th season as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The last time these two teams met in the league was in 2025 when SRH scored 231/4 and bundled out RCB for 189 runs.
Both teams still retain their batting fire power with Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma as well as new signing Venkatesh Iyer representing RCB while Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma representing Hyderabad. With Chinnaswamy expected to offer a belter, the big hitters will be licking their chops.
In terms of absent personnel, SRH will start the campaign without regular captain Pat Cummins who is still recuperating from an injury that forced him to miss the T20 World Cup. RCB will be without the metronomic Josh Hazlewood and left-arm seamer Yash Dayal. Both played significant roles in their triumphant campaign in 2025, but will be absent this year owing to various reasons. Hazlewood is completing his rehabilitation process in Australia and might join the squad at a later stage. Dayal, who is facing sexual abuse allegations, will sit out of the entire season.
The playing surface of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been known to provide a good batting track for the batters due to its short boundaries with the balls coming nicely to the bat. It also plays well for the pacers with seamers finding pretty decent bounce on the ground last year. The stadium normally has a par score of 200-210 so expect a run fest regardless of which side bats first due to both teams filled to the brim with big hitters.
According to the Accuweather app, the temperature for Saturday will be 30 degrees centigrade in the morning and the conditions are expected to be hazy. The temperature rises to 34 degrees later in the afternoon and then plummets to 25 degrees in the evening with conditions expected to be clear by the time the match begins. There’s no chance of rain.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.