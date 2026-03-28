IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online: Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match Live?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Streaming: the live stream of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open their campaign at home in Bengaluru on Saturday, facing 2024 finalists SunRisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH Match LIVE: Live Cricket Score, Playing 11 – Know here

With a high-scoring track in their favour, both teams will be ready to gung-ho from ball one even as they are likely to miss out on key personnel with the ball. While uncertainty looms over the inclusion of a fit-again Josh Hazlewood for the hosts, Sunrisers will be without regular captain Pat Cummins for the game.

IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here