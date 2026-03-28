IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online: Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match Live?

IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Live Telecast can be watched on Star Sports Network and Live Streaming of RCB vs SRH can be watched on the JioHotstar App and Website.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 28, 2026 03:38 PM IST
RCB vs SRH, RCB vs SRH Live Streaming, RCB vs SRH Match Live TelecastRCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Streaming: the live stream of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.
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IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open their campaign at home in Bengaluru on Saturday, facing 2024 finalists SunRisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH Match LIVE: Live Cricket Score, Playing 11 – Know here

With a high-scoring track in their favour, both teams will be ready to gung-ho from ball one even as they are likely to miss out on key personnel with the ball. While uncertainty looms over the inclusion of a fit-again Josh Hazlewood for the hosts, Sunrisers will be without regular captain Pat Cummins for the game.

IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 livestreaming

When will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match take place?

The RCB vs SRH game will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026. It will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which stadium will host the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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How to watch the Live Telecast of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match on television?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the RCB vs SRH match on Star Sports network.

Which platform will live stream RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

Viewers can watch the live stream of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Shivang Kumar

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