RCB vs MI Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Pandya fitness in question as Mumbai stare down the barrell

IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: The Indian Express gives you predicted playing elevens for RCB and MI ahead of their clash in Raipur.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 10, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Hardik pandya IPL Mumbai IndiansHardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians reacts during the Match 41 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 29, 2026. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11, Full Squad,  Players List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host the Mumbai Indians in the first of two home matches that they will be playing at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. It is the first time in a decade that an IPL match will be played in the city. RCB are looking to regain their hold on a top-two spot, having lost to a beleaguered Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. In front of them are a similarly beleaguered MI, who are in a slightly better position than LSG though as they managed to get a win in their previous game.

RCB, on the other hand, suffered a second consecutive defeat in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals. They are desperately missing the bumper starts that Phil Salt provides them, with the opener set to be sitting out of Sunday’s match as well with the finger injury. MI, on the other hand, would know that a defeat here would officially end any chances they have of making the playoffs. It remains to be seen if captain Hardik Pandya can make it, having sat out in their previous match. The all-rounder is in Raipur with the rest of the team.

RCB vs MI Predicted XIIs:

MI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya/Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur

RCB: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

RCB vs MI Squads

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Hardik Pandya, Krish Bhagat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

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