IPL 2026, RCB vs LSG Playing 11 Today Match: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru stick to same side against Lucknow Super Giants?

IPL 2026 , Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11, Full Squad: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026. While the hosts are coming into the game after thrashing the Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter, the visitors have lost to Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at home in their last game.

Bengaluru looks well-rounded in both their bowling and batting departments. Their top-order and power-hitters down the order are firing on all cylinders, with the bowling to be sorted. If anything, the Indian seamer has been a bit of a concern. Rasikh Salam Dhar replaced Abhinandan Singh in the previous game, although he bowled, but suffered an injury.