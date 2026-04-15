IPL 2026, RCB vs LSG Playing 11 Today Match: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru stick to same side against Lucknow Super Giants?

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IPL 2026 , Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11, Full Squad: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026. While the hosts are coming into the game after thrashing the Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter, the visitors have lost to Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at home in their last game.
Bengaluru looks well-rounded in both their bowling and batting departments. Their top-order and power-hitters down the order are firing on all cylinders, with the bowling to be sorted. If anything, the Indian seamer has been a bit of a concern. Rasikh Salam Dhar replaced Abhinandan Singh in the previous game, although he bowled, but suffered an injury.
As per Lucknow, they are yet to deliver a complete performance this season. Both their wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have been close encounters. Their opening pair, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, who did an exceptional job last year, are yet to get going, and Chinnaswamy will be a perfect start to get into form.
Lucknow Probable XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde/Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav/Mayank Yadav
Bengaluru Probable XII: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy/Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.