IPL 2026 RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Playing 11 Today Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

IPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Qualifier 1 Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: It’s time for the IPL playoffs and in Qualifier 1 it will be defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing up against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Both sides have been among the more consistent teams for more of this season, with RCB staying in the top four for most of the league stage and GT recovering from a slow start to become one of the most formidable outfits. RCB’s higher consistency is reflected in the fact that they finished the league stage top of the pile and it is also fair that GT finished second only on the basis of their net run rate as they looked truly unflappable once their key players hit the groove.

Both sides have also found success with somewhat contrasting approach to their batting. RCB have only ramped up their big-hitting ways from last season. GT, on the other hand, have shown that you don’t necessarily have to slog every ball to score big in this format even in the current era of the IPL in which a 200-plus score is often seen as par. RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Predicted XIIs: RCB Predicted XII: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma GT Preducted XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Squads: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav