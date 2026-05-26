IPL 2026 RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Kohli-Rabada, Gill-Bhuvi key contests as final spot awaits in Dharamsala

IPL 2026 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Qualifier 1 LIVE Cricket Score and Match Updates: RCB and GT have embraced contrasting routes to finish in the top-two of the IPL 2026 standings this season and the neutral setting of the picturesque Dharamsala will spice up the Qualifier 1 contest to decide the first finalist tonight.
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Full Scorecard: WATCH HERE
The HPCA Stadium will pit both teams on level terms, sharpening and shrinking the varying areas of strengths for both RCB and GT. Peaking at perhaps the right time, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat have perhaps raised a mirror to the rest of the competition. Relying on absolute stability above overt aggression, the GT top-order has matched up some of the super frenetic batting groups in the competition this time. Armed with an equally potent seam-bowling attack led by the irrepressibles Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, the Titans have emerged as a strong force to be reckoned with in the final stages of this edition.
With a few hiccups emerging on their path late this team, Rajat Patidar’s RCB have a few problems to contend with in Dharamsala, starting from Virat Kohli’s opening partner to the wavering form of pace ace Josh Hazlewood with the ball. It is where Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s superior record against Gill and Kohli’s tussle with Rabada will mark the key points tonight at the HPCA Stadium.
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RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: RCB's Kohli problem?
Virat Kohli loves for the big moments. "Pressure is a privilege," or so he firmly believes. But the mantra that he absorbs like oxygen may also prove to be a bane for RCB itself. That is not a statistical revelation but more of a unfiltered observation from former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.
Kohli has batted with his best-ever attacking rates this season and Manjrekar urged that RCB will only have more of that from the 37-year-old and not a tone down version that will work on accumulation during the Playoffs. READ MORE
RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Match Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav.
RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Welcome!
After 70 matches of high-octane, unprecedented batting fests, the first final spot of the IPL 2026 season will whittle down to an intense contest between bat and ball in the cool lofts of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsal. Altitudes, seam movement, six-hitting and control in key phases will be put to the test when RCB and GT, the two best teams in the league, will lock horns tonight.