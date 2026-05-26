IPL 2026 RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Kohli-Rabada, Gill-Bhuvi key contests as final spot awaits in Dharamsala

IPL 2026 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Qualifier 1 LIVE Cricket Score and Match Updates: RCB and GT have embraced contrasting routes to finish in the top-two of the IPL 2026 standings this season and the neutral setting of the picturesque Dharamsala will spice up the Qualifier 1 contest to decide the first finalist tonight.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Full Scorecard: WATCH HERE

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The HPCA Stadium will pit both teams on level terms, sharpening and shrinking the varying areas of strengths for both RCB and GT. Peaking at perhaps the right time, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat have perhaps raised a mirror to the rest of the competition. Relying on absolute stability above overt aggression, the GT top-order has matched up some of the super frenetic batting groups in the competition this time. Armed with an equally potent seam-bowling attack led by the irrepressibles Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, the Titans have emerged as a strong force to be reckoned with in the final stages of this edition.

With a few hiccups emerging on their path late this team, Rajat Patidar’s RCB have a few problems to contend with in Dharamsala, starting from Virat Kohli’s opening partner to the wavering form of pace ace Josh Hazlewood with the ball. It is where Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s superior record against Gill and Kohli’s tussle with Rabada will mark the key points tonight at the HPCA Stadium.

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