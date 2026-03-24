IPL 2026 RCB Tickets on sale today: Here’s how how to book passes for RCB vs SRH game at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium

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IPL 2026 RCB Tickets Price: In just a few days from now, the Indian Premier League’s new season will begin with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home stadium, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. And tickets for the first game of the IPL 2026 season, between RCB and SRH, will go live on Tuesday (March 24).
So far, only two games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium have been announced in the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule: the league opener on Saturday between RCB and SRH and Bengaluru’s clash with Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 5.
According to reports, five games this season will be played at the venue where last year in June, 11 RCB fans had died outside the Chinnaswamy during the team’s victory celebrations.
RCB will reportedly play two of their home matches at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur.
Here’s how you can book tickets for RCB home games:
Tickets for RCB games at the Chinnaswamy can only be purchased through the official RCB website and app.
The franchise has said that all RCB match ticket holders can enjoy a complimentary metro ride on match day.
RCB also mentioned in a social media post that fans can only enter the stadium from Cubbon Road and Link Road. There will be no entry for RCB fans from Queens Road, except for certain Pavilion (P) stands.
For fans coming to the Chinnaswamy Stadium by metro, RCB has said that the Cubbin Park and MG Road Stations are the closest.
What is the cost for RCB tickets at Chinnaswamy Stadium?
RCB are yet to announce ticket prices for home games.
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