IPL 2026 RCB Tickets on sale today: Here’s how how to book passes for RCB vs SRH game at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium

IPL 2026 RCB Tickets Price: In just a few days from now, the Indian Premier League’s new season will begin with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home stadium, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. And tickets for the first game of the IPL 2026 season, between RCB and SRH, will go live on Tuesday (March 24).

So far, only two games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium have been announced in the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule: the league opener on Saturday between RCB and SRH and Bengaluru’s clash with Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 5.

According to reports, five games this season will be played at the venue where last year in June, 11 RCB fans had died outside the Chinnaswamy during the team’s victory celebrations.