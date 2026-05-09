Why does Aakash Chopra think it will be tricky for RCB: ‘conditions might…’

Kolkata Knight Riders are surging mid-season after starting the campaign poorly. They have won four in a row and have an advantage of an extra point because rain affected the match against the Punjab Kings earlier in the tournament. If they win all their remaining games, they will reach 17 points, giving them a clear advantage.

Ajinkya Rahane’s side will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are in shaky territory after losing two in a row. Intriguingly, the game is in Raipur.

“Their match against RCB is in Raipur. Raipur is an away ground even for RCB. I think RCB are the most balanced side in the tournament, but they have lost two consecutive games. So their form has wavered a little. I think, among the remaining games, that will be the most difficult to win, because those conditions might not suit them,” Aakash Chopra observed on his YouTube channel.