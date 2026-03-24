IPL 2026: RCB to honour Chinnaswamy stampede victims, introduce new safety measures

IPL 2026: RCB will pay tribute to the 11 fans who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede last year during the opening game of the season in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a series of initiatives ahead of their first home game of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, paying tribute to the 11 fans who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede last year.

As part of a tribute, RCB players will wear jersey number 11 during the warm-up session, while black armbands will be worn during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Additionally, 11 seats inside the stadium will be deliberately left unoccupied as a mark of respect and remembrance.

“This is a tribute to our fans, who will always remain a part of our journey,” said RCB CEO Rajesh Menon during a pre-season press conference on Tuesday, highlighting the emotional significance of the gesture for the franchise and its supporters.