IPL 2026: RCB to honour Chinnaswamy stampede victims, introduce new safety measures

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a series of initiatives ahead of their first home game of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, paying tribute to the 11 fans who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede last year.
As part of a tribute, RCB players will wear jersey number 11 during the warm-up session, while black armbands will be worn during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Additionally, 11 seats inside the stadium will be deliberately left unoccupied as a mark of respect and remembrance.
“This is a tribute to our fans, who will always remain a part of our journey,” said RCB CEO Rajesh Menon during a pre-season press conference on Tuesday, highlighting the emotional significance of the gesture for the franchise and its supporters.
Beyond the tribute, Menon outlined the extensive preparations undertaken to ensure a safe and seamless matchday experience. The defending champions are scheduled to play five home matches at the venue, and the franchise has worked closely with authorities to implement enhanced safety measures across all operational areas.
“I would like to thank the government for making this possible. It has been a long journey since June 4, and everything has been executed on a war footing,” Menon said, adding that all court-mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs) were strictly followed without any compromise or delay.
ALSO READ | Rape-accused Yash Dayal to not play IPL 2026, but RCB say pacer ‘remains under contract’
A revised operational framework was also introduced. Under updated agreements involving the BCCI, the KSCA, and RCB, the state association will act as the lead organiser. Both KSCA and the franchise will jointly implement safety protocols, including emergency response systems, with the association assuming responsibility for any breaches of the stadium agreement and related obligations.
Crowd management has been a major focus area following the June incident. RCB has introduced enhanced monitoring systems both inside and outside the stadium premises. Menon revealed that AI-powered CCTV systems would be deployed across the venue, covering the stands, concourses, and surrounding areas to ensure comprehensive surveillance and rapid response.
These systems would be driven by an AI tool named Jarvis, which will provide real-time alerts such as stand-specific crowd density updates. Importantly, these live feeds will also be accessible to the city Commissioner’s office for continuous monitoring and quick intervention when required during matchdays.
“We have significantly strengthened crowd management measures. We have implemented AI-led CCTV solutions across the stadium, including inside, the concourse, and surrounding areas, powered by an AI tool called Jarvis. This system provides real-time alerts, including stand-specific crowd counts, to ensure better monitoring and control. These CCTV feeds will also be accessible to the Commissioner’s office for real-time monitoring.”
“We have invested approximately Rs 7 crore towards enhancing crowd management infrastructure, including multiple baggage scanners and command centers,” Menon said.
Fan movement protocols have also been redesigned based on recommendations from local authorities. Entry and exit systems have been streamlined to minimise congestion, reduce bottlenecks, and improve overall safety inside and around the stadium on matchdays. To further enhance convenience, ticket holders will be entitled to metro access on matchdays, while parking facilities can be pre-booked in advance. Stadium gates will open four hours prior to the start of the match.
In IPL 2026, RCB will play five matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and two additional home fixtures at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.