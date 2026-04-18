IPL 2026: RCB to play 100th match at Chinnaswamy, first team to achieve home ground landmark

IPL 2026: RCB will play their 100th match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengluru against the Delhi Capitals. (CREIMAS)

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday will become the first IPL team to play 100 matches on their home ground. RCB’s landmark appearance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be played against Delhi Capitals in a an afternoon fixture on the day the tournament turns 19 years old.

RCB were involved in the first-ever IPL match on April 18, 2008, at the iconic Bengaluru venue, taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders. The opening night of the tournament was written into history by a swashbuckling knock by Brendon McCullum. Batting first, KKR blew away RCB on the back of McCullum’s historic 158 not out, comprising 10 fours and 13 sixes as the visitors put on 222 for three.