IPL 2026: RCB to play 100th match at Chinnaswamy, first team to achieve home ground landmark

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Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday will become the first IPL team to play 100 matches on their home ground. RCB’s landmark appearance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be played against Delhi Capitals in a an afternoon fixture on the day the tournament turns 19 years old.
RCB were involved in the first-ever IPL match on April 18, 2008, at the iconic Bengaluru venue, taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders. The opening night of the tournament was written into history by a swashbuckling knock by Brendon McCullum. Batting first, KKR blew away RCB on the back of McCullum’s historic 158 not out, comprising 10 fours and 13 sixes as the visitors put on 222 for three.
In reply, a line-up that comprised legends Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and a young Virat Kohli was blown away by 140 runs, bundled out in 14.1 overs. The 82 all out in the IPL’s opening night at Chinnaswamy remains as RCB’s lowest-ever score on their home ground.
Their highest total on the ground, a staggering 263-run total in 2013 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India remained the highest IPL total for 11 years until the 2024 season. Former RCB opener Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 175 from that game still remains as the highest-ever individual score in all T20 history. Gayle reached his century in 30 balls that day, the fastest IPL century.
Overall, RCB have won 48 matches and lost 46 at the venue, with one game resulting in a tie at Chinnaswamy.
RCB are followed by KKR who have featured in 98 matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Mumbai Indians who have played 95 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
RCB are currently second on the points table standings with eight points in five matches, losing only one game thus far this season.
During their landmark appearance, RCB will also don their altenate green jerseys as part of their ‘Green Initiative’ when they take on DC at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
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