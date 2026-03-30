IPL 2026, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Online: Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Live?

IPL 2026, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming: Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. (PTI)

IPL 2026 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Both Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja will face their former franchises since their blockbuster trade last year as Chennai Super Kings lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in a high voltage clash in Guwahati on Monday.

Samson, who is now a CSK player, was RR’s captain till last season before making the move while Jadeja, a multiple times IPL winner with CSK, is now plying his trade in the RR franchise, where he had played under Shane Warne in 2008-09. In another interesting subplot, young guns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre representing RR and CSK respectively will also lock horns months after they were teammates in India’s U-19 World Cup triumph.