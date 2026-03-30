IPL 2026, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Online: Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Live?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Both Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja will face their former franchises since their blockbuster trade last year as Chennai Super Kings lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in a high voltage clash in Guwahati on Monday.
Samson, who is now a CSK player, was RR’s captain till last season before making the move while Jadeja, a multiple times IPL winner with CSK, is now plying his trade in the RR franchise, where he had played under Shane Warne in 2008-09. In another interesting subplot, young guns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre representing RR and CSK respectively will also lock horns months after they were teammates in India’s U-19 World Cup triumph.
When will the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match take place?
The RR vs CSK game will take place on Monday, March 30, 2026. It will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which stadium will host the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
How to watch the Live Telecast of the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match on television?
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the RR vs CSK match on Star Sports network.
Which platform will live stream RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match?
Viewers can watch the live stream of the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.