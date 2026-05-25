Dharamsala fortress: Can RCB or GT buck the 200+ trend that undid Punjab Kings?

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When Punjab Kings moved their base to Dharamsala, there were fears that the conditions could severely hamper their progress to the play-offs. As it played out, in all three matches they were out-batted by their opponents as totals of 200 became the norm. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans square off with the Dhauladhar ranges in the background, here is what they would encounter:
In both the night fixtures, though teams batting first posted over 200, there were periods where the bowlers were in the game early on. Thanks to the daytime temperatures, the dry surface made for the odd ball to hold. But as the game wore on and temperatures dipped, the strip settled down, allowing batsmen to play their shots more freely. Delhi Capitals, despite being 49/3 at the end of the powerplay chasing 211, won the game with an over to spare. Given how effective both these teams are with the ball in the powerplay, there is still scope for the opposition to find a way back, particularly in the chase.
In their first match, both Punjab and Delhi did not bowl a single over of spin. With short boundaries and high altitude allowing the ball to travel, teams overlooked the dryness of the surface. In the next game, Mumbai and Punjab did lean on the spinners in the middle overs, though they went for runs. This being the fourth match at the venue, there could be more assistance on offer.
The pitches in Dharamsala tend to have bounce, and pace on that surface usually means runs will flow. While the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj would enjoy the seam movement, these skillful pacers would rely heavily on cutters. Those cutters and slower balls have been hard to score off, as the bounce on the surface produces a spongy effect.
Both teams excel in the powerplay with the ball. GT have taken 30 wickets in the powerplay, while RCB have 28. How well the top orders of both sides cope when tested with challenging lengths in the powerplay could well determine the outcome. For the record, this will be Gujarat’s first outing at Dharamsala.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.