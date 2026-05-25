Dharamsala fortress: Can RCB or GT buck the 200+ trend that undid Punjab Kings?

When Punjab Kings moved their base to Dharamsala, there were fears that the conditions could severely hamper their progress to the play-offs. As it played out, in all three matches they were out-batted by their opponents as totals of 200 became the norm. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans square off with the Dhauladhar ranges in the background, here is what they would encounter:

Chasing the best

In both the night fixtures, though teams batting first posted over 200, there were periods where the bowlers were in the game early on. Thanks to the daytime temperatures, the dry surface made for the odd ball to hold. But as the game wore on and temperatures dipped, the strip settled down, allowing batsmen to play their shots more freely. Delhi Capitals, despite being 49/3 at the end of the powerplay chasing 211, won the game with an over to spare. Given how effective both these teams are with the ball in the powerplay, there is still scope for the opposition to find a way back, particularly in the chase.