PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Live Cricket Streaming Online: Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Live?

IPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Check out where you can catch the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match live on streaming and TV from Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 03:36 PM IST
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT, PBKS vs GT Live Streaming, IPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Live StreamingIPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Live Streaming: The Live stream of PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.
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IPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Two players who are on the outliers of the Indian T20I team will look to get back into the reckoning with a good IPL season as Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer lock horns in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings who are last season’s runners-up, losing by a narrow 7 runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 final, will look to go the whole way this time around with the team retaining most of their players from last year. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans also wear a familiar look with the franchise retaining most of their team from last year. With both teams set to line up with familiar faces, they will look to build on from last season.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 livestreaming

When will the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match take place?

The PBKS vs GT game will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. It will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which stadium will host the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh.

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How to watch the Live Telecast of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match on television?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs GT match on Star Sports network.

Which platform will live stream PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match?

Viewers can watch the live stream of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

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PBKS vs GT 2026 Match Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma

IPL 2026 Today Match, PBKS vs GT Playing 11: Check Here

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

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