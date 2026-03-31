PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Live Cricket Streaming Online: Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Live?

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IPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Two players who are on the outliers of the Indian T20I team will look to get back into the reckoning with a good IPL season as Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer lock horns in Mullanpur on Tuesday.
Punjab Kings who are last season’s runners-up, losing by a narrow 7 runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 final, will look to go the whole way this time around with the team retaining most of their players from last year. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans also wear a familiar look with the franchise retaining most of their team from last year. With both teams set to line up with familiar faces, they will look to build on from last season.
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here
When will the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match take place?
The PBKS vs GT game will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. It will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which stadium will host the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match?
The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh.
How to watch the Live Telecast of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match on television?
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs GT match on Star Sports network.
Which platform will live stream PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match?
Viewers can watch the live stream of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma
IPL 2026 Today Match, PBKS vs GT Playing 11: Check Here
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.