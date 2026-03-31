PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Live Cricket Streaming Online: Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Live?

IPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Live Streaming: The Live stream of PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

IPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Two players who are on the outliers of the Indian T20I team will look to get back into the reckoning with a good IPL season as Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer lock horns in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings who are last season’s runners-up, losing by a narrow 7 runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 final, will look to go the whole way this time around with the team retaining most of their players from last year. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans also wear a familiar look with the franchise retaining most of their team from last year. With both teams set to line up with familiar faces, they will look to build on from last season.