IPL 2026: Former Proteas captain blames Mumbai Indians form on three key bowlers 

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock has blamed three Mumbai Indians bowlers as the reason the five-time champions have had a torrid Indian Premier League 2026 season. Pollock laid the blame for Mumbai’s form on the steps of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, saying that the trio and their poor bowling numbers have let the team down.

Mumbai are currently ninth on the points table. They’ve lost five out of their seven matches despite a team composition that many believed would do exceedingly well at the IPL.

Pollock took aim at Mumbai’s bowling unit and said, “They’ve been let down by their three key bowling options – Boult, Thakur, and Chahar. They would have considered them bankers pre-season. The 11 they are playing now is very far from the one they would have picked right after the auction. That’s probably been the biggest surprise.”