IPL 2026 Points Table After Yesterday Match: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders list after SRH vs RR

IPL 2026 Points Table: After the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Monday evening, there were changes in the IPL 2026 points table, with the winning team, SRH, rising up the rankings. Meanwhile, table toppers Rajasthan Royals are on top of the standings despite suffering their first defeat of the IPL.

The game had been billed as a clash between the top order destroyers like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for the SRH and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal on the other end. But on Monday, both Sooryavanshi and Sharma fell on first balls without troubling the scorers.

Sooryavanshi’s zero meant he saw two Sunrisers batters sneak past him into the Orange Cap race.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

(Points table is updated after the SRH vs RR game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

After the game between SRH and RR, Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen took over the Orange Cap from young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had a rare failure with the bat.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 5 224 142.67 2 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 5 213 190.17 3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 5 200 263.15 4 Rajat Patidar ( RCB 5 195 214.28 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 5 184 157.26

(Orange Cap table is updated after the SRH vs RR game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

There was no change at the top of the Purple Cap standings after Monday’s game with Prasidh Krishna still leading the top wicket-takers’ charts.

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POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Prasidh Krishna ( GT 4 10 9.50 2 Ravi Bishnoi (RR) 5 9 9.31 3 CSK) Anshul Kamboj 4 8 10.70 4 Jofra Archer (RR) 5 7 8.47 5 Prince Yadav ( LSG 4 6 8.80

(Purple Cap table is updated after the SRH vs RR game)

IPL Yesterday Match Summary (SRH vs RR)

When was the last time you read a scorecard like 9/5? That’s right, nine runs for the loss of five wickets! that’s exactly what the Rajasthan Royals slumped to at one point on Monday as they chased a target of 217 set for them by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in an IPL 2026 game.

What made the scoreline even more lethal was that Rajasthan Royals had been unbeaten in IPL 2026 so far, thanks to the might of their top order batters like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. But on Monday, fans who came to the stadium, or tuned in on live stream, to watch a clash between two of the most attacking top order batters would be stunned to see two bowlers take centrestage. That too, two debutants.

Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who Hyderabad handed debuts on Monday, picked up four wickets each to scuttle Royals’ chase. In fact, the chase never picked up after Hinge and Sakib reduced the Royals to 9/5 in three overs, thanks to Hinge picking up three wickets in just one over (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, all for ducks). In the next two overs, RR had lost half their batters with just nine runs on board. It was only a stellar partnership between Donovan Ferreira (69 runs off 44 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) that gave Rajasthan an outside chance of chasing. But once both of them departed, the Royals chase fell short by 57 runs.