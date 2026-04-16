IPL 2026 Points Table After Yesterday Match: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders list after RCB vs LSG

IPL 2026 Points Table: Check latest standings after RCB vs LSG match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readApr 16, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPLPL 2026 Points Table: Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after RCB vs LSG. (AP photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

IPL 2026 Points Table: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday beat Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets to register their fourth win of the campaign. As per Lucknow, after winning back-to-back games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have now lost two in a row, and a few batting issues are popping up.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 0 1.503 8
2 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 1 0.889 8
3 Punjab Kings 4 3 1 0.720 7
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 0.576 4
5 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 0.322 4
6 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 -0.029 4
7 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 -0.804 4
8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 -0.846 4
9 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 -0.772 2
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 0 4 1 -1.383 1

(Points table is updated after the RCB vs LSG game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

After the game between RCB vs LSG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar got into the top five of the Orange Cap table.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 228 158.33
2
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
 5 224 142.68
3 Rajat Patidar (RCB) 5 222 213.46
4
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
 5 213 190.18
5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi(RR) 5 200 263.16

(Orange Cap table is updated after the RCB vs LSG game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Prince Yadav went up to third on the Purple Cap table after yesterday’s match between RCB and LSG.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
 4 10 9.50
2
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
 5 10 10.12
3
 Prince Yadav (LSG)
 5 9 9.11
4
Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
 5 9 9.31
5
Jofra Archer (RR)
 5 7 8.47
4 6 8.80

(Purple Cap table is updated after the RCB vs LSG game)

IPL Yesterday Match Summary (RCB vs LSG)

Pacer Rasikh Salam Dar (4/24 ) returned with a four-wicket haul as Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a clinical performance to notch up a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, LSG never found momentum, with Mitchell Marsh (40 off 32) and Ayush Badoni (38 off 24) being the only notable contributors as they were bowled out for 146, their lowest total of the season.

Story continues below this ad

Apart from Rasikh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/27) and Krunal Pandya (2/38) also chipped in, while Hazlewood picked up one wicket.

In reply, opener Virat Kohli (49) set up the chase, while skipper Rajat Patidar (27) and Jitesh Sharma (23) also chipped in with quick runs as RCB overhauled the target, reaching 149 for 5 in 15.1 overs.

Price Yadav (3/32) and Avesh Khan (2/23) shared the wickets for LSG.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 15: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments