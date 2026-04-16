IPL 2026 Points Table After Yesterday Match: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders list after RCB vs LSG

PL 2026 Points Table: Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after RCB vs LSG. (AP photo)

IPL 2026 Points Table: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday beat Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets to register their fourth win of the campaign. As per Lucknow, after winning back-to-back games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have now lost two in a row, and a few batting issues are popping up.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

(Points table is updated after the RCB vs LSG game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

After the game between RCB vs LSG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar got into the top five of the Orange Cap table.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 228 158.33 2 Heinrich Klaasen ( SRH 5 224 142.68 3 Rajat Patidar (RCB) 5 222 213.46 4 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 5 213 190.18 5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi(RR) 5 200 263.16

(Orange Cap table is updated after the RCB vs LSG game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Prince Yadav went up to third on the Purple Cap table after yesterday’s match between RCB and LSG.