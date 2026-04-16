IPL 2026 Points Table After Yesterday Match: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders list after RCB vs LSG

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday beat Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets to register their fourth win of the campaign. As per Lucknow, after winning back-to-back games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have now lost two in a row, and a few batting issues are popping up.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1.503
|8
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0.889
|8
|3
|Punjab Kings
|4
|3
|1
|0.720
|7
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.576
|4
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.322
|4
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-0.029
|4
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.804
|4
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.846
|4
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.772
|2
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|0
|4
|1
|-1.383
|1
(Points table is updated after the RCB vs LSG game)
After the game between RCB vs LSG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar got into the top five of the Orange Cap table.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|5
|228
|158.33
|2
|
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|5
|224
|142.68
|3
|Rajat Patidar (RCB)
|5
|222
|213.46
|4
|
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|5
|213
|190.18
|5
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi(RR)
|5
|200
|263.16
Prince Yadav went up to third on the Purple Cap table after yesterday’s match between RCB and LSG.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|4
|10
|9.50
|2
|
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|5
|10
|10.12
|3
|
Prince Yadav (LSG)
|5
|9
|9.11
|4
|
Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
|5
|9
|9.31
|5
|
Jofra Archer (RR)
|5
|7
|8.47
|4
|6
|8.80
(Purple Cap table is updated after the RCB vs LSG game)
Pacer Rasikh Salam Dar (4/24 ) returned with a four-wicket haul as Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a clinical performance to notch up a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match on Wednesday.
Sent in to bat, LSG never found momentum, with Mitchell Marsh (40 off 32) and Ayush Badoni (38 off 24) being the only notable contributors as they were bowled out for 146, their lowest total of the season.
Apart from Rasikh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/27) and Krunal Pandya (2/38) also chipped in, while Hazlewood picked up one wicket.
In reply, opener Virat Kohli (49) set up the chase, while skipper Rajat Patidar (27) and Jitesh Sharma (23) also chipped in with quick runs as RCB overhauled the target, reaching 149 for 5 in 15.1 overs.
Price Yadav (3/32) and Avesh Khan (2/23) shared the wickets for LSG.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.