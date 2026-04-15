IPL 2026 Points Table After Yesterday Match: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders list after CSK vs KKR

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings managed to get a second consecutive win under their belts with a 32-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday. The victory has helped them recover somewhat from a forgettable start in which they suffered three consecutive defeats. The victory has put CSK in eighth position for now above the Mumbai Indians, although that could change if the latter beat Punjab Kings in their next match. CSK now have two wins and three defeats in their five matches.
KKR, meanwhile, are in all kinds of trouble, languishing at the bottom of the table with no wins in five matches. The solitary point they have earned thus far is from their home match against Punjab Kings washingm out. Their net run rate of -1.383 is also the worst among all the teams thus far this season by some distance.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0.889
|8
|2
|Punjab Kings
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0.720
|7
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1.148
|6
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.576
|4
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.322
|4
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-0.029
|4
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-0.427
|4
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.846
|4
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.772
|2
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|0
|4
|1
|-1.383
|1
(Points table is updated after the CSK vs KKR game)
After the game between CSK and KKR, Chennai Super Kings’ Sanju Samson got into the top five of the Orange Cap table.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|5
|224
|142.67
|2
|
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|5
|213
|190.17
|3
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|5
|200
|263.15
|4
|
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
|5
|195
|214.28
|5
|Sanju Samson (CSK)
|5
|185
|172.89
(Orange Cap table is updated after the CSK vs KKR game)
Anshul Kamboj went up to second on the Purple Cap table after yesterday’s match between CSK and KKR. Kamboj is level on wickets with top-placed Prasidh Krishna but the latter keeps the Purple Cap for now due to his superior economy.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|4
|10
|9.50
|2
|
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|5
|10
|10.12
|3
|
Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
|5
|9
|9.31
|4
|
Jofra Archer (RR)
|5
|7
|8.47
|5
|
Prince Yadav (LSG)
|4
|6
|8.80
(Purple Cap table is updated after the CSK vs KKR game)
The Chepauk pitches have long moved on from the time when spinners licked their lips at the prospect of playing here. The low bounce has made way for good carry. There are hardly any dry patches for spinners to get the ball to grip and turn like a spitting cobra.
However, on Tuesday, the Chepauk of old resurfaced much to the liking of the hosts, who had to overcome the choke slam applied by Sunil Narine and Varun Charavarthy, both of whom did a splendid job in the middle overs. Defending 192, Chennai Super Kings spinners Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein delivered a masterclass of their own to fashion a 32-run win and keep Kolkata Knight Riders winless.
Having witnessed their own spinners dictate the game, Kolkata were proactive in their thinking. With runs against the new ball crucial to stay in the chase, and CSK bringing on Hosein as their Impact Player, the visitors tried to spice it up with what they thought was a favourable match-up. They promoted Narine to open alongside Finn Allen in the hope of finding some quick runs, which would allow them to play risk-free cricket against spinners. Instead, Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed removed both of them before they could inflict any sufficient damage, setting up the ideal entry for the spinners. (READ MORE)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.