IPL 2026 Points Table After Yesterday Match: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders list after CSK vs KKR

IPL 2026 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings managed to get a second consecutive win under their belts with a 32-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday. The victory has helped them recover somewhat from a forgettable start in which they suffered three consecutive defeats. The victory has put CSK in eighth position for now above the Mumbai Indians, although that could change if the latter beat Punjab Kings in their next match. CSK now have two wins and three defeats in their five matches.

KKR, meanwhile, are in all kinds of trouble, languishing at the bottom of the table with no wins in five matches. The solitary point they have earned thus far is from their home match against Punjab Kings washingm out. Their net run rate of -1.383 is also the worst among all the teams thus far this season by some distance.