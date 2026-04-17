IPL 2026 Points Table Update After Yesterday Match: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders list after MI vs PBKS

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians fell into the quagmire at the lower end of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) table after a seven wicket defeat to the Punjab Kings, who have taken a step in cementing themselves at the top of the table. The victory put PBKS back to the top of the table with a one point lead on the chasing pack. MI remains second to the bottom with just two points in five matches.
MI’s only points come from them winning their first game of the season for the first time in 13 years. Since then, though, they have suffered four consecutive defeats. The only team below them are Kolkata Knight Riders, who are yet to win any match this season. PBKS, on the other hand, remain the only unbeaten team thus far this year. However, they haven’t got an outright two-point lead at the top of the table due to one of their matches – against KKR – being washed out.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|5
|4
|0
|1
|1.067
|9
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1.503
|8
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0.889
|8
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.576
|4
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.322
|4
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-0.029
|4
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.804
|4
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.846
|4
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-1.076
|2
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|0
|4
|1
|-1.383
|1
(Points table is updated after the MI vs PBKS game)
After the game between MI and PBKS, Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh got into the top five of the Orange Cap table.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|5
|228
|158.33
|2
|
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|5
|224
|142.68
|3
|Rajat Patidar (RCB)
|5
|222
|213.46
|4
|
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|5
|213
|190.18
|5
|Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)
|5
|211
|172.95
(Orange Cap table is updated after the MI vs PBKS game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|4
|10
|9.50
|2
|
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|5
|10
|10.12
|3
|
Prince Yadav (LSG)
|5
|9
|9.11
|4
|5
|9
|9.31
|5
|
Jofra Archer (RR)
|5
|7
|8.47
(Purple Cap table is updated after the MI vs PBKS game)
Last year, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) had perhaps their best IPL season in over a decade, but fell at the final hurdle. In the early stages of IPL 2026, they look determined to go that one step further, maintaining their winning run against a hapless Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
The cornerstone to each of PBKS’ three wins in IPL 2026 before Thursday was a platform set up by one of their openers at the top of the order. After Priyansh Arya had stolen the show against Chennai Super Kings, his partner Prabhsimran Singh rose to the occasion with a 25-ball 51 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.
The right-hander showed that performance was not a one-off on Thursday, smashing his way to an unbeaten 80 runs off 39 balls, in an innings filled with 11 fours and two sixes, to hand the five-time champions an unprecedented fourth straight loss of the season. (READ MORE)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.