IPL 2026 Points Table Update After Yesterday Match: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders list after MI vs PBKS

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Check the latest standings after the MI vs PBKS match, the orange cap holders list, the purple cap holder for 2026, and the players with the most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readApr 17, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after MI vs PBKS (BCCI/Creimas Photo)IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after MI vs PBKS (BCCI/Creimas Photo)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians fell into the quagmire at the lower end of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) table after a seven wicket defeat to the Punjab Kings, who have taken a step in cementing themselves at the top of the table. The victory put PBKS back to the top of the table with a one point lead on the chasing pack. MI remains second to the bottom with just two points in five matches.

MI’s only points come from them winning their first game of the season for the first time in 13 years. Since then, though, they have suffered four consecutive defeats. The only team below them are Kolkata Knight Riders, who are yet to win any match this season. PBKS, on the other hand, remain the only unbeaten team thus far this year. However, they haven’t got an outright two-point lead at the top of the table due to one of their matches – against KKR – being washed out.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 5 4 0 1 1.067 9
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 0 1.503 8
3 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 1 0.889 8
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 0.576 4
5 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 0.322 4
6 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 -0.029 4
7 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 -0.804 4
8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 -0.846 4
9 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 -1.076 2
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 0 4 1 -1.383 1

(Points table is updated after the MI vs PBKS game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

After the game between MI and PBKS, Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh got into the top five of the Orange Cap table.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 228 158.33
2
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
 5 224 142.68
3 Rajat Patidar (RCB) 5 222 213.46
4
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
 5 213 190.18
5 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 5 211 172.95

(Orange Cap table is updated after the MI vs PBKS game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

 

There were no changes in the top five of the Purple Cap table after the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
 4 10 9.50
2
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
 5 10 10.12
3
Prince Yadav (LSG)
 5 9 9.11
4
Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
 5 9 9.31
5
Jofra Archer (RR)
 5 7 8.47

(Purple Cap table is updated after the MI vs PBKS game)

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IPL Yesterday Match Summary (MI vs PBKS)

Last year, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) had perhaps their best IPL season in over a decade, but fell at the final hurdle. In the early stages of IPL 2026, they look determined to go that one step further, maintaining their winning run against a hapless Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The cornerstone to each of PBKS’ three wins in IPL 2026 before Thursday was a platform set up by one of their openers at the top of the order. After Priyansh Arya had stolen the show against Chennai Super Kings, his partner Prabhsimran Singh rose to the occasion with a 25-ball 51 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

The right-hander showed that performance was not a one-off on Thursday, smashing his way to an unbeaten 80 runs off 39 balls, in an innings filled with 11 fours and two sixes, to hand the five-time champions an unprecedented fourth straight loss of the season. (READ MORE)

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