IPL 2026 Points Table Update After Yesterday Match: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders list after MI vs PBKS

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians fell into the quagmire at the lower end of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) table after a seven wicket defeat to the Punjab Kings, who have taken a step in cementing themselves at the top of the table. The victory put PBKS back to the top of the table with a one point lead on the chasing pack. MI remains second to the bottom with just two points in five matches.

MI’s only points come from them winning their first game of the season for the first time in 13 years. Since then, though, they have suffered four consecutive defeats. The only team below them are Kolkata Knight Riders, who are yet to win any match this season. PBKS, on the other hand, remain the only unbeaten team thus far this year. However, they haven’t got an outright two-point lead at the top of the table due to one of their matches – against KKR – being washed out.