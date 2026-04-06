IPL 2026 Points Table update: Punjab Kings move to top of standings after Eden Gardens washout against KKR

IPL 2026 Points Table: Punjab Kings moved to the top of the standings after the washed out match in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

IPL 2026 Points Table updated: Punjab Kings moved up to the top of the points table with a point yielded from a washed-out clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Monday night.

Persistent rain meant that the action was curtailed to only 22 deliveries, wherein Shreyas Iyer’s men managed to scalp two wickets after KKR won the toss and surprisingly opted to bat first under cloudy skies.

Having beaten Gujarat Titans in their opening fixture, Punjab built on the momentum with a superb 210-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in their backyard at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last week. With a stable squad, PBKS had topped the league stage standings last year too, suffering only three defeats before falling short by six runs in the final.