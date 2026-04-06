IPL 2026 Points Table update: Punjab Kings move to top of standings after Eden Gardens washout against KKR

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026 Points Table updated: Punjab Kings moved up to the top of the points table with a point yielded from a washed-out clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Monday night.
Persistent rain meant that the action was curtailed to only 22 deliveries, wherein Shreyas Iyer’s men managed to scalp two wickets after KKR won the toss and surprisingly opted to bat first under cloudy skies.
Having beaten Gujarat Titans in their opening fixture, Punjab built on the momentum with a superb 210-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in their backyard at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last week. With a stable squad, PBKS had topped the league stage standings last year too, suffering only three defeats before falling short by six runs in the final.
Meanwhile, things have moved from bad to worse for KKR who are still in search of their first win. However, a washed-out game handed KKR their first point on the board, moving above GT and CSK on the standings. Heading into the contest, KKR had made two changes with Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine out of Monday night’s clash. “Varun Chakaravarthy unfortunately got injured taking a catch in the last game and Sunil Narine is sick,” said KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the clash. Taking their place in the XI were West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell and seasoned pacer Navdeep Saini, who was brought in as a replacement signing before the season.
Here’s a look at the IPL 2026 Points Table update after PBKS vs KKR match at Eden Gardens today
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.637
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.501
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.233
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.17
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0.275
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.206
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.542
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1.964
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.424
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2.517
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.