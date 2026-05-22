IPL 2026 Points Table Today: SRH vs RCB Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, SRH vs RCB Match: Check latest standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 23, 2026 12:01 AM IST
IPL Points TableIPL Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad but finished on top of the table with 18 points. Gujarat Titans and Hyderabad also finished on 18 but RCB’s net run rate ensured they finished as the first placed team. Meanwhile, SRH finished below GT because of the Shubman Gill-led team’s superior run rate. So now, RCB will face GT in Qualifier 1 while SRH will await the 4th placed team at the Eliminator.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.783 18
2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.695 18
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.524 18
4 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 0.083 14
5 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 0.227 13
6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 0.011 13
7 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 6 8 0 -0.345 12
8 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12
9 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8
10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

(IPL points table updated after SRH vs RCB game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen came up from the 5th position to 3rd after the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru while teammate Ishan Kishan also broke into the Top 5 with his innings vs RCB. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan stayed  on top of the table with 638 runs while his captain Shubman Gill  retained the No. 2 position with 616 runs. RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavasnhi is currently at 4th.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 14 638 157.92
2 Shubman Gill (GT) 13 616 161.67
3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 14 606 159.47
4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 13 579 236.32
5 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 14 569 178.36

(Orange Cap table is updated after the SRH vs RCB game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

There was one change in the Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB with Hyderabad’s Eshan Malinga leapfrogging RR’s Jofra Archer to break into the top 5 at 5th position. Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan stayed at No.4 while his teammate Kagiso Rabada maintained his second position in the table. CSK’s Anshul Kamboj stayed at 3rd while RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the charts.

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POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 14 24 8.07
2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 14 24 9.18
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 14 21 10.52
4 Rashid Khan (GT) 14 19 8.71
5 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 14 19 9.27

(Purple Cap table is updated after SRH vs RCB game)

IPL Today Match Summary (SRH vs RCB)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match by 55 runs but could not stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru from finishing on top of the table. Batting first, SRH posted a massive 255/4 with the help of Ishan Kishan’s 79, Abhishek Sharma’s 56 and Heinrich Klaasen’s 51. RCB’s best bowler and purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an ordinary day, going wicketless while conceding 51 runs in 4 overs. Chasing, RCB started well with Venkatesh Iyer opening and scoring 44 off just 19 but after he was dismissed, only Rajat Patidar slammed 56 but Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal couldn’t fire as they could reach 200/4 in 20 overs.

 

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