IPL 2026 Points Table Today: SRH vs RCB Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad but finished on top of the table with 18 points. Gujarat Titans and Hyderabad also finished on 18 but RCB’s net run rate ensured they finished as the first placed team. Meanwhile, SRH finished below GT because of the Shubman Gill-led team’s superior run rate. So now, RCB will face GT in Qualifier 1 while SRH will await the 4th placed team at the Eliminator.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.783
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.524
|18
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.510
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
(IPL points table updated after SRH vs RCB game)
Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen came up from the 5th position to 3rd after the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru while teammate Ishan Kishan also broke into the Top 5 with his innings vs RCB. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan stayed on top of the table with 638 runs while his captain Shubman Gill retained the No. 2 position with 616 runs. RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavasnhi is currently at 4th.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|14
|638
|157.92
|2
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|13
|616
|161.67
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|14
|606
|159.47
|4
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|13
|579
|236.32
|5
|Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|14
|569
|178.36
(Orange Cap table is updated after the SRH vs RCB game)
There was one change in the Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB with Hyderabad’s Eshan Malinga leapfrogging RR’s Jofra Archer to break into the top 5 at 5th position. Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan stayed at No.4 while his teammate Kagiso Rabada maintained his second position in the table. CSK’s Anshul Kamboj stayed at 3rd while RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the charts.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|14
|24
|8.07
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|14
|24
|9.18
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|14
|21
|10.52
|4
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|14
|19
|8.71
|5
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|14
|19
|9.27
(Purple Cap table is updated after SRH vs RCB game)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match by 55 runs but could not stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru from finishing on top of the table. Batting first, SRH posted a massive 255/4 with the help of Ishan Kishan’s 79, Abhishek Sharma’s 56 and Heinrich Klaasen’s 51. RCB’s best bowler and purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an ordinary day, going wicketless while conceding 51 runs in 4 overs. Chasing, RCB started well with Venkatesh Iyer opening and scoring 44 off just 19 but after he was dismissed, only Rajat Patidar slammed 56 but Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal couldn’t fire as they could reach 200/4 in 20 overs.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.