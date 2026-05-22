IPL 2026 Points Table Today: SRH vs RCB Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad but finished on top of the table with 18 points. Gujarat Titans and Hyderabad also finished on 18 but RCB’s net run rate ensured they finished as the first placed team. Meanwhile, SRH finished below GT because of the Shubman Gill-led team’s superior run rate. So now, RCB will face GT in Qualifier 1 while SRH will await the 4th placed team at the Eliminator.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot.