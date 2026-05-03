IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: GT vs PBKS Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans relegated Punjab Kings to their second straight defeat of the season on Sunday at Ahmedabad when Shubman Gill and co ran away with a 4-wicket win in a low-scoring encounter. There wasn’t any change in their positions in the table though as PBKS stayed first with 13 points while GT remained 5th with 12 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third game on the trot while also halting Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 5-match winning streak when Ajinkya Rahane’s men won the match at the Uppal by 7 wickets on Sunday. However, there was no change to the points table with KKR staying at 8th with 7 points while Hyderabad was rooted at the 3rd spot with 12 points.