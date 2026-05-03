IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: GT vs PBKS Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap/Most Runs & Purple Cap/Most Wickets List: Check latest standings after Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 3, 2026 11:45 PM IST
IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans defeat Punjab Kings. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans relegated Punjab Kings to their second straight defeat of the season on Sunday at Ahmedabad when Shubman Gill and co ran away with a 4-wicket win in a low-scoring encounter. There wasn’t any change in their positions in the table though as PBKS stayed first with 13 points while GT remained 5th with 12 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third game on the trot while also halting Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 5-match winning streak when Ajinkya Rahane’s men won the match at the Uppal by 7 wickets on Sunday. However, there was no change to the points table with KKR staying at 8th with 7 points while Hyderabad was rooted at the 3rd spot with 12 points.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after CSK’s victory on Saturday.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 9 6 2 1 0.855 13
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 1.420 12
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 0.644 12
4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0.510 12
5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 -0.147 12
6 Chennai Super Kings 9 4 5 0 0.005 8
7 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 -0.895 8
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 -0.751 7
9 Mumbai Indians 9 2 7 0 -0.803 4
10 Lucknow Super Giants 8 2 6 0 -1.106 4

(IPL points table updated after GT vs PBKS game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

The top 5 positions in the race for the Orange Cap had 2 changes after the two matches on Sunday with Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma racing to the top of the standings, pipping Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan broke into the list at the No.5 position which pushed Virat Kohli out of the top 5.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 10 440 206.57
2 KL Rahul (DC) 9 433 185.84
3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 9 414 157.41
4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 10 404 237.65
5 Sai Sudharsan(GT) 10 385 158.43

(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs PBKS game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Kagiso Rabada of the Gujarat Titans leaped from 5th to 3rd after his 2-wicket haul against the Punjab Kings which pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Eshan Malinga to the No.5 position. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj is currently locked on top spot with veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the race for the Purple Cap.

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POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54
2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 9 17 8.49
3 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 10 16 9.23
4 Jofra Archer (RR) 10 15 8.62
5 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 10 15 9.49

(Purple Cap table is updated after the GT vs PBKS game)

IPL Yesterday Match Summary (GT vs PBKS)

Gujarat Titans bowlers struck at regular intervals as the Punjab Kings batters, except Suryansh Shedge and Marcus Stoinis, failed to fire. Their big hitting openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh were sent back cheaply while captain Shreyas Iyer also could not create much of an impact. Jason Holder starred with 4 wickets. Chasing, Sai Sudharsan scored a half century as Gujarat finally got over the line in the 19th over.

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