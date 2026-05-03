IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: GT vs PBKS Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans relegated Punjab Kings to their second straight defeat of the season on Sunday at Ahmedabad when Shubman Gill and co ran away with a 4-wicket win in a low-scoring encounter. There wasn’t any change in their positions in the table though as PBKS stayed first with 13 points while GT remained 5th with 12 points.
Kolkata Knight Riders won their third game on the trot while also halting Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 5-match winning streak when Ajinkya Rahane’s men won the match at the Uppal by 7 wickets on Sunday. However, there was no change to the points table with KKR staying at 8th with 7 points while Hyderabad was rooted at the 3rd spot with 12 points.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after CSK’s victory on Saturday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0.855
|13
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|0
|1.420
|12
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.644
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.510
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|-0.147
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0.005
|8
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|-0.895
|8
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|1
|-0.751
|7
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|2
|7
|0
|-0.803
|4
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-1.106
|4
(IPL points table updated after GT vs PBKS game)
The top 5 positions in the race for the Orange Cap had 2 changes after the two matches on Sunday with Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma racing to the top of the standings, pipping Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan broke into the list at the No.5 position which pushed Virat Kohli out of the top 5.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|10
|440
|206.57
|2
|KL Rahul (DC)
|9
|433
|185.84
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|9
|414
|157.41
|4
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|10
|404
|237.65
|5
|Sai Sudharsan(GT)
|10
|385
|158.43
(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs PBKS game)
Kagiso Rabada of the Gujarat Titans leaped from 5th to 3rd after his 2-wicket haul against the Punjab Kings which pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Eshan Malinga to the No.5 position. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj is currently locked on top spot with veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the race for the Purple Cap.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|9
|17
|7.54
|2
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|9
|17
|8.49
|3
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|10
|16
|9.23
|4
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|10
|15
|8.62
|5
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|10
|15
|9.49
(Purple Cap table is updated after the GT vs PBKS game)
Gujarat Titans bowlers struck at regular intervals as the Punjab Kings batters, except Suryansh Shedge and Marcus Stoinis, failed to fire. Their big hitting openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh were sent back cheaply while captain Shreyas Iyer also could not create much of an impact. Jason Holder starred with 4 wickets. Chasing, Sai Sudharsan scored a half century as Gujarat finally got over the line in the 19th over.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.