IPL 2026 Points Table Today: SRH vs DC Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: A spell-binding knock by Abhishek Sharma and a four-wicket haul for Eshan Malinga powered the Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 47-run win over the Delhi Capitals at home in the 2026 Indian Premier League. The victory has helped SRH become the third team to be on eight points and, at least momentarily, puts them in third position. However, both of the other two sides that are on as many points as them – RCB and RR, have played lesser games than them. While this was SRH’s seventh match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played six games while Rajasthan Royals have played five.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, remain fifth on the table with six points in five matches. Their net run rate has taken a hit with this defeat. DC now have an NRR of 0.31o. SRH’s NRR, on the other hand, has gone up to 0.820.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

(IPL points table updated after SRH vs DC)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Abhishek Sharma wasn’t even in the top five of the Orange Cap table before Tuesday’s match. He ended up jumping right to the top of the table and taking the cap away from teammate Heinrich Klaasen.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 7 323 215.33 2 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 6 283 144.38 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 265 151.42 4 Virat Kohli ( RCB 6 247 157.32 5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 6 246 236.53

(Orange Cap table is updated after the SRH vs DC game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Eshan Malinga jumped to second on the Purple Cap table. Anshul Kamboj continues to top it. POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 6 13 9.73 2 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 7 12 9.43 3 Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 12 9.91 4 Prince Yadav (LSG) 6 11 8.59 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 10 8.33

(Purple Cap table is updated after the SRH vs DC game)

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IPL Yesterday Match Summary (SRH vs DC)

Abhishek Sharma butchered a listless Delhi Capitals into submission with a brilliant 68-ball 135 not out as Sunrisers Hyderabad cantered to an easy 47-run victory in an IPL match here on Tuesday. On a placid Uppal track, Abhishek scythed through Delhi bowling attack with 10 sixes and as many boundaries in Sunrisers’ mammoth score of 242 for 2.

The chase was out of question but Sri Lankan Eshan Malinga (4/32 in 4 overs) and Sakib Hussain (1/29 in 4 overs) scripted a middle-order collapse with DC reduced to 107 for 4 from a comfortable 107 for 1. DC never recovered from thereon. In the end, Axar Patel’s men managed only 195 for 9 to lose the game comprehensively as SRH consolidated their position in the points table moving up to third place.