IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RR vs LSG Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants. (AP Photo)

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started off slow, but then demolished the Lucknow Super Giants bowling on the way to guiding Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket victory (and a prospective IPL playoffs spot as well) on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi was 11 off 12 balls at one stage but then ended the night with 93 off 38 balls.

Rajasthan Royals now need to win their final game of the season against the beleaguered Mumbai Indians to secure a spot in the IPL Playoffs.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Rajasthan Royals’s win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot. Rajasthan Royals, thanks to their win on Tuesday, moved into the prime spot to pip the other three teams to a spot.