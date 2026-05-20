IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RR vs LSG Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started off slow, but then demolished the Lucknow Super Giants bowling on the way to guiding Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket victory (and a prospective IPL playoffs spot as well) on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi was 11 off 12 balls at one stage but then ended the night with 93 off 38 balls.
Rajasthan Royals now need to win their final game of the season against the beleaguered Mumbai Indians to secure a spot in the IPL Playoffs.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Rajasthan Royals’s win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.
The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot. Rajasthan Royals, thanks to their win on Tuesday, moved into the prime spot to pip the other three teams to a spot.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|9
|4
|0
|1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.400
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.350
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.016
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|11
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|-0.038
|11
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
(IPL points table updated after RR vs LSG game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|13
|579
|236.32
|2
|Mitch Marsh (GT)
|13
|563
|163.18
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|13
|555
|155.89
|4
|
Sai Sudharsan
(GT)
|13
|554
|157.83
|5
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|13
|508
|160.46
(Orange Cap table is updated after the RR vs LSG game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|13
|24
|7.70
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|13
|21
|9.22
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|13
|20
|10.23
|4
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|13
|16
|9.14
|5
|
Eshan Malinga
(SRH)
|13
|17
|9.36
(Purple Cap table is updated after DC vs RR game)
Sooryavanshi continued his evening ritual of leaving spectators spellbound with a breathtaking 38-ball 93 as Rajasthan Royals moved closer to a playoff berth with a one-sided seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old, who is all set to board the flight to Dublin with the Indian senior team next month, was once again unstoppable, clobbering 10 sixes in an extraordinary display of bat speed and razor-sharp hand-eye coordination.
By the time, he missed out on his third IPL century by a mere seven runs, he had ensured Royals will make a meal of what could have been a tricky 221 run chase after Mitchell Marsh’s 57-ball-96 had taken LSG to 220 for 5.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
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