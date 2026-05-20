IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RR vs LSG Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, RR vs LSG Match: Check latest standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMay 20, 2026 05:35 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants. (AP Photo)IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants. (AP Photo)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started off slow, but then demolished the Lucknow Super Giants bowling on the way to guiding Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket victory (and a prospective IPL playoffs spot as well) on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi was 11 off 12 balls at one stage but then ended the night with 93 off 38 balls.

Rajasthan Royals now need to win their final game of the season against the beleaguered Mumbai Indians to secure a spot in the IPL Playoffs.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Rajasthan Royals’s win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot. Rajasthan Royals, thanks to their win on Tuesday, moved into the prime spot to pip the other three teams to a spot.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 9 4 0 1.065 18
2 Gujarat Titans 13 8 5 0 0.400 16
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 8 5 0 0.350 16
4 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 0.083 14
5 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 0.227 13
6 Chennai Super Kings 13 6 7 0 -0.016 12
7 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 -0.871 11
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 -0.038 11
9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8
10 Lucknow Super Giants 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

(IPL points table updated after RR vs LSG game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 13 579 236.32
2 Mitch Marsh (GT) 13 563 163.18
3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 13 555 155.89
4
Sai Sudharsan

(GT)

 13 554 157.83
5 Shubman Gill (GT) 13 508 160.46

(Orange Cap table is updated after the RR vs LSG game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 13 24 7.70
2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 13 21 9.22
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 13 20 10.23
4 Jofra Archer (RR) 13 16 9.14
5
Eshan Malinga
(SRH)
 13 17 9.36

(Purple Cap table is updated after DC vs RR game)

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IPL Today Match Summary (DC vs RR)

Sooryavanshi continued his evening ritual of leaving spectators spellbound with a breathtaking 38-ball 93 as Rajasthan Royals moved closer to a playoff berth with a one-sided seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old, who is all set to board the flight to Dublin with the Indian senior team next month, was once again unstoppable, clobbering 10 sixes in an extraordinary display of bat speed and razor-sharp hand-eye coordination.

By the time, he missed out on his third IPL century by a mere seven runs, he had ensured Royals will make a meal of what could have been a tricky 221 run chase after Mitchell Marsh’s 57-ball-96 had taken LSG to 220 for 5.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

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