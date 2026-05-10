IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RR vs GT Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans took a giant leap in the points table after their thrashing of the Rajasthan Royals with the Shubman Gill-led side going to 2nd from 5th. Due to that jump, Rajasthan Royals, who were 4th slid down to 5th while Punjab Kings and Royal challengers Bengaluru also came down one place with the two teams at 3rd and 4th respectively.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after GT’s win over RR on Friday.

(IPL points table updated after RR vs GT game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Shubman Gill broke into the top 5 at the 4th position after GT’s win vs RR. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained his 5th spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen (with 494 runs from 11 innings) is ahead of teammate Abhishek Sharma (475 runs from 11 innings).