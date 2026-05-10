IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RR vs GT Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans took a giant leap in the points table after their thrashing of the Rajasthan Royals with the Shubman Gill-led side going to 2nd from 5th. Due to that jump, Rajasthan Royals, who were 4th slid down to 5th while Punjab Kings and Royal challengers Bengaluru also came down one place with the two teams at 3rd and 4th respectively.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after GT’s win over RR on Friday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0.737
|14
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0.228
|14
|3
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0.571
|13
|4
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|6
|4
|0
|1.234
|12
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.082
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0.151
|10
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|-0.169
|9
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|4
|7
|0
|-1.154
|8
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.649
|6
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.934
|4
(IPL points table updated after RR vs GT game)
Shubman Gill broke into the top 5 at the 4th position after GT’s win vs RR. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained his 5th spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen (with 494 runs from 11 innings) is ahead of teammate Abhishek Sharma (475 runs from 11 innings).
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|11
|494
|157.32
|2
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|11
|475
|210.17
|3
|KL Rahul (DC)
|11
|468
|180.00
|4
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|10
|462
|160.41
|5
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|11
|440
|236.55
(Orange Cap table is updated after the RR vs GT game)
In the Purple Cap race, Gujarat Titans bowler Kagiso Rabada raced to the top of the table from 4th with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Anshul Kamboj now at 2nd and 3rd respectively. Prince Yadav went to 4th while Eshan Malinga also retained his 5th position.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|11
|18
|9.35
|2
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|9
|17
|7.54
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|10
|17
|8.91
|4
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|10
|16
|8.08
|5
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|11
|16
|9.44
(Purple Cap table is updated after RR vs GT game)
Two of Gujarat Titans’ top 3 delivered once again with Shubman Gill slapping 84 while Sai Sudharsan slammed 55 even as Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia played important cameos to drag the team to 229/4.
Chasing, Rajasthan Royals started well with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi but after he fell, their innings soon fell to disarray with Rashid Khan and Jason Holder taking 4 and 3 wickets respectively as they skittled out RR to 152.
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