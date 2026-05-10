IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RR vs GT Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, RR vs GT Match: Check latest standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 10, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table UpdateIPL 2026 Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans took a giant leap in the points table after their  thrashing of the Rajasthan Royals with the Shubman Gill-led side going to 2nd from 5th.  Due to that jump, Rajasthan Royals, who were 4th slid down to 5th while Punjab Kings and Royal challengers Bengaluru also came down one place with the two teams at 3rd and 4th respectively.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after GT’s win over RR on Friday.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 0.737 14
2 Gujarat Titans 11 7 4 0 0.228 14
3 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 0.571 13
4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 6 4 0 1.234 12
5 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0.082 12
6 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 0.151 10
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9
8 Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 0 -1.154 8
9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 -0.649 6
10 Lucknow Super Giants 10 3 7 0 -0.934 4

(IPL points table updated after RR vs GT game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Shubman Gill broke into the top 5 at the 4th position after GT’s win vs RR. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained his 5th spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen (with 494 runs from 11 innings) is ahead of teammate Abhishek Sharma (475 runs from 11 innings).

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 11 494 157.32
2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 11 475 210.17
3 KL Rahul (DC) 11 468 180.00
4 Shubman Gill (GT) 10 462 160.41
5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 11 440 236.55

(Orange Cap table is updated after the RR vs GT game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

In the Purple Cap race, Gujarat Titans bowler Kagiso Rabada raced to the top of the table from 4th with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Anshul Kamboj now at 2nd and 3rd respectively. Prince Yadav went to 4th while Eshan Malinga also retained his 5th position.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 11 18 9.35
2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 10 17 8.91
4 Prince Yadav (LSG) 10 16 8.08
5 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 11 16 9.44

(Purple Cap table is updated after RR vs GT game)

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IPL Today Match Summary (DC vs KKR)

Two of Gujarat Titans’ top 3 delivered once again with Shubman Gill slapping 84 while Sai Sudharsan slammed 55 even as Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia played important cameos to drag the team to 229/4.

Chasing, Rajasthan Royals started well with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi but after he fell, their innings soon fell to disarray with Rashid Khan and Jason Holder taking 4 and 3 wickets respectively as they skittled out RR to 152.

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