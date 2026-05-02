IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RR vs DC Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

Ravindra Jadeja of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Pathum Nissanka of Delhi Capitals during Match 43. (Photo by Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for IPL)

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: After having a bit of an inconsistent run in the tournament, Delhi Capitals are back to winning ways as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Friday. KL Rahul slammed 40 balls 75 runs, which overshadowed 50-ball 90 in the first innings.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

(IPL points table updated after RR vs DC game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a contender for the orange cap, but on Friday in the game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, Sooryavanshi could only score runs as Kyle Jamieson’s delivery, and Sooryavanshi was chopped onto stumps. However KL Rahul in the chase blitzed with 40-ball 75 to help Delhi Capitals win and also took orange cap.