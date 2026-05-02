IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RR vs DC Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, RR vs DC Match: Check latest standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 2, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPLRavindra Jadeja of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Pathum Nissanka of Delhi Capitals during Match 43. (Photo by Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for IPL)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: After having a bit of an inconsistent run in the tournament, Delhi Capitals are back to winning ways as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Friday. KL Rahul slammed 40 balls 75 runs, which overshadowed 50-ball 90 in the first innings.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 8 6 0 1 1.043 13
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 1.420 12
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 6 3 0 0.832 12
4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 3 0 0.510 12
5 Gujarat Titans 9 5 4 0 -0.192 10
6 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 -0.895 8
7 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 0 -0.121 6
8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 -0.751 5
9 Mumbai Indians 8 2 5 0 -0.784 4
10 Lucknow Super Giants 8 2 6 0 -1.106 4

(IPL points table updated after RR vs DC game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a contender for the orange cap, but on Friday in the game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, Sooryavanshi could only score runs as Kyle Jamieson’s delivery, and Sooryavanshi was chopped onto stumps. However KL Rahul in the chase blitzed with 40-ball 75 to help Delhi Capitals win and also took orange cap.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 KL Rahul 9 433 185.84
2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 9 425 209.36
3 Heinrich Klaasen 9 414 157.41
4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 10 404 237.65
5 Virat Kohli (RCB) 9 379 165.50

(Orange Cap table is updated after the RR vs DC game)

Most wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Jofra Archer has climbed the ladder into second position in the purple cap holder list. He continued his good form and picked up the crucial wicket of KL Rahul in the final overs, but it was not enough to help Rajasthan Royals get over the line.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54
2 Jofra Archer (RR) 10 15 8.62
3 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 9 15 9.44
4 Jofra Archer (RR) 9 14 8.27
5 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 7 14 8.56

(Purple Cap table is updated after the RR vs DC game)

IPL Match Summary (RR vs DC)

Two bizarre tailspins later, once posting 264 and then crumbling to 75, Delhi Capitals resuscitated their drowning season with an emphatic victory over Rajasthan Royals. Openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, with their 110-run stand, were the chief architects. The finishing act of Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs, chomping on the toothless Royals’ bowling attack, for 49 runs from 24 balls, was equally significant in their successful pursuit of 226. (Read more from Sandip G)

 

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