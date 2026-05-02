IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RR vs DC Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: After having a bit of an inconsistent run in the tournament, Delhi Capitals are back to winning ways as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Friday. KL Rahul slammed 40 balls 75 runs, which overshadowed 50-ball 90 in the first innings.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|8
|6
|0
|1
|1.043
|13
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|0
|1.420
|12
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0.832
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|3
|0
|0.510
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|5
|4
|0
|-0.192
|10
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|-0.895
|8
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-0.121
|6
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|8
|2
|5
|1
|-0.751
|5
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|2
|5
|0
|-0.784
|4
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-1.106
|4
(IPL points table updated after RR vs DC game)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a contender for the orange cap, but on Friday in the game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, Sooryavanshi could only score runs as Kyle Jamieson’s delivery, and Sooryavanshi was chopped onto stumps. However KL Rahul in the chase blitzed with 40-ball 75 to help Delhi Capitals win and also took orange cap.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|KL Rahul
|9
|433
|185.84
|2
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|9
|425
|209.36
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen
|9
|414
|157.41
|4
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|10
|404
|237.65
|5
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|9
|379
|165.50
(Orange Cap table is updated after the RR vs DC game)
Jofra Archer has climbed the ladder into second position in the purple cap holder list. He continued his good form and picked up the crucial wicket of KL Rahul in the final overs, but it was not enough to help Rajasthan Royals get over the line.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|9
|17
|7.54
|2
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|10
|15
|8.62
|3
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|9
|15
|9.44
|4
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|9
|14
|8.27
|5
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|7
|14
|8.56
(Purple Cap table is updated after the RR vs DC game)
Two bizarre tailspins later, once posting 264 and then crumbling to 75, Delhi Capitals resuscitated their drowning season with an emphatic victory over Rajasthan Royals. Openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, with their 110-run stand, were the chief architects. The finishing act of Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs, chomping on the toothless Royals’ bowling attack, for 49 runs from 24 balls, was equally significant in their successful pursuit of 226. (Read more from Sandip G)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.