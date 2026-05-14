IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RCB vs KKR Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, RCB vs KKR Match: Check latest standings after Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMay 14, 2026 05:30 AM IST
KohliVirat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Match 57. (Photo by Sumeet Parmar / CREIMAS for IPL)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Virat Kohli’s sublime 60-ball 105-run innings has helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The hosts chasing 193 runs have looked in no trouble at any point. Although Kartik Tyagi chipped in with three wickets, he did not receive any support from other bowlers. Earlier, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 71 off 46 balls, but it went in vain.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after RCB’s win over KKR on Wednesday.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 +1.053 16
2 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0.551 16
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0.331 14
4 Punjab Kings 11 6 4 1 0.428 13
5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0.185 12
6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0.082 12
7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 -0.993 10
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9
9 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 -0.585 6
10 Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 -0.907 6

(IPL points table updated after RCB vs KKR game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

In the orange cap’s race Kohli has moved to spot third spot. However, Heinrich Klaasen continues to stay at the top of the charts with Sai Sudharsan in the second position. Sunriers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma is in fourth spot and Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is in fifth spot.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 12 508 153.93
2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 501 155.10
3 Virat Kohli 12 484 165.75
4 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 12 481 209.13
5 KL Rahul (DC) 12 477 177.98

(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs SRH game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

As per the purple cap race, there is no change. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stays at the top with 22 wickets. Gujarat Titans bowler Kagiso Rabada went up to 2nd from the 3rd position after his 3-wicket haul against Hyderabad. His GT teammate Rashid Khan also joined him in the top 5, coming in at No.4 which pushed LSG’s Prince Yadav down one place.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 12 22 7.55
2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 12 21 9.15
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 11 19 9.20
4 Rashid Khan (GT) 12 16 8.17
5 Prince Yadav (LSG) 11 16 8.17

(Purple Cap table is updated after GT vs SRH game)

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IPL Today Match Summary (GT vs SRH)

Prior to Wednesday’s match, Virat Kohli had endured a quiet run by his own standards. But with the top spot on the line, he rose to the occasion in a run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), taking Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)

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