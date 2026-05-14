IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RCB vs KKR Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Match 57. (Photo by Sumeet Parmar / CREIMAS for IPL)

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Virat Kohli’s sublime 60-ball 105-run innings has helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The hosts chasing 193 runs have looked in no trouble at any point. Although Kartik Tyagi chipped in with three wickets, he did not receive any support from other bowlers. Earlier, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 71 off 46 balls, but it went in vain.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after RCB’s win over KKR on Wednesday.

(IPL points table updated after RCB vs KKR game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

In the orange cap’s race Kohli has moved to spot third spot. However, Heinrich Klaasen continues to stay at the top of the charts with Sai Sudharsan in the second position. Sunriers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma is in fourth spot and Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is in fifth spot.