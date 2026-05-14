IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RCB vs KKR Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Virat Kohli’s sublime 60-ball 105-run innings has helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The hosts chasing 193 runs have looked in no trouble at any point. Although Kartik Tyagi chipped in with three wickets, he did not receive any support from other bowlers. Earlier, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 71 off 46 balls, but it went in vain.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after RCB’s win over KKR on Wednesday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|+1.053
|16
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0.551
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0.331
|14
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0.428
|13
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.185
|12
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.082
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.993
|10
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|-0.169
|9
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.585
|6
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.907
|6
(IPL points table updated after RCB vs KKR game)
In the orange cap’s race Kohli has moved to spot third spot. However, Heinrich Klaasen continues to stay at the top of the charts with Sai Sudharsan in the second position. Sunriers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma is in fourth spot and Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is in fifth spot.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|12
|508
|153.93
|2
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|12
|501
|155.10
|3
|Virat Kohli
|12
|484
|165.75
|4
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|12
|481
|209.13
|5
|KL Rahul (DC)
|12
|477
|177.98
(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs SRH game)
As per the purple cap race, there is no change. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stays at the top with 22 wickets. Gujarat Titans bowler Kagiso Rabada went up to 2nd from the 3rd position after his 3-wicket haul against Hyderabad. His GT teammate Rashid Khan also joined him in the top 5, coming in at No.4 which pushed LSG’s Prince Yadav down one place.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|12
|22
|7.55
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|12
|21
|9.15
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|11
|19
|9.20
|4
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|12
|16
|8.17
|5
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|11
|16
|8.17
(Purple Cap table is updated after GT vs SRH game)
Prior to Wednesday’s match, Virat Kohli had endured a quiet run by his own standards. But with the top spot on the line, he rose to the occasion in a run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), taking Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.