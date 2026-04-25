IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RCB vs GT Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed off from the Chinnaswamy Stadium by winning their final game at the Bengaluru stadium by a five-wicket margin over the Gujarat Titans, thanks to
Virat Kohli’s 44-ball 81. Batting first, Shubman Gill’s team had set RCB a target of 206, which the hosts chased down with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.
RCB, the defending champions, have only lost once at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, and will play the rest of their home games at the stadium in Raipur. However, in case Bengaluru manage to qualify for the IPL 2026 final, they will play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium again.
IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|6
|5
|0
|1
|1.420
|11
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1.101
|10
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0.790
|10
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0.820
|8
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0.118
|6
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|3
|3
|0
|-0.130
|6
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.790
|6
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.736
|4
|9
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-1.277
|4
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|1
|5
|1
|-0.879
|3
(IPL points table updated after RCB vs GT game)
Virat Kohli may have missed out on scoring his century or seeing RCB’s chase through, but his 44-ball 81 against Gujarat Titans was enough to take him to the top of the Orange Cap race. Thanks to his century which went in vain on Friday, Sai Sudharsan also broke into the IPL Orange Cap race for this season.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|7
|328
|163.18
|2
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|7
|323
|215.33
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|7
|320
|153.11
|4
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|6
|297
|149.24
|5
|Sanju Samson (CSK)
|7
|293
|178.65
(Orange Cap table is updated after the RCB vs GT game)
There was no change at the top of the Purple Cap race after Prasidh Krishna could not take any wickets for Gujarat Titans in their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Anshul Kamboj stayed at the top of the Purple Cap standings while LSG’s Prince Yadav is second.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|7
|14
|8.95
|2
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|7
|13
|8.38
|3
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|7
|12
|9.43
|4
|Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|7
|12
|9.91
|5
|
Jofra Archer (RR)
|7
|11
|7.96
(Purple Cap table is updated after the RCB vs GT game)
Kohli’s stature as a master of the chase was burnished after the opener ensured that Royal Challengers Bengaluru made the finish line while chasing Gujarat Titans’s target of 206 on Friday night at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli’s 81 off 44 balls overshadowed a century from Sai Sudharsan in just 57 balls. This came after he was dropped off the first ball he faced by Washington Sundar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets.
For the RCB, who are hoping to defend their title from last season, the form of Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a 27-ball 55, will also be heartening. So far, it has largely been the batting heroics of Kolhi and captain Rajat Patidar that have helped RCB in games.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.