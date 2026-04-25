IPL 2026 Points Table Today: RCB vs GT Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty with Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. (AP Photo)

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed off from the Chinnaswamy Stadium by winning their final game at the Bengaluru stadium by a five-wicket margin over the Gujarat Titans, thanks to

Virat Kohli’s 44-ball 81. Batting first, Shubman Gill’s team had set RCB a target of 206, which the hosts chased down with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

RCB, the defending champions, have only lost once at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, and will play the rest of their home games at the stadium in Raipur. However, in case Bengaluru manage to qualify for the IPL 2026 final, they will play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium again.