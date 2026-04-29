IPL 2026 Points Table Today: PBKS vs RR Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Punjab Kings have fallen to their first defeat at last and it also happened to be in their last match that they play at the New Chandigarh Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s sensational opening stand, followed by an unbeaten 26-ball 52 by Donovan Ferreira, helped Rajasthan Royals chase down a target of 223 and thus win by six wickets. The fact that they had four balls to spare in the chase also helped them give a little boost to their Net Run Rate.
PBKS remain top of the table with 13 points in eight games. RR, meanwhile, have climbed to third for now with 12 points in nine games. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has risen to the top of the Orange Cap table, taking it from SRH’s Abhishek Sharma. The top three in the Orange Cap table have now all scored a century each this season thus far.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|8
|6
|0
|1
|1.043
|13
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|6
|2
|0
|1.919
|12
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0.617
|12
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0.815
|10
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|4
|4
|0
|-0.475
|8
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-0.121
|6
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-1.060
|6
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|8
|2
|5
|1
|-0.751
|5
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.736
|4
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-1.106
|4
(IPL points table updated after PBKS vs RR game)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has climbed to the top of the Orange Cap table after scoring 43 in 16 balls as part of a 51-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, which came in just 3.2 overs. He has also now become the first batter this season to score 400 runs.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|9
|400
|238.09
|2
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|8
|380
|212.29
|3
|KL Rahul (DC)
|8
|358
|185.49
|4
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|8
|351
|162.50
|5
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|8
|349
|149.78
(Orange Cap table is updated after the PBKS vs RR game)
The only change in the top five of the Purple Cap table is Jofra Archer climbing to second. All of the top four wicket-takers thus far this season are now on 14 scalps.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|8
|14
|7.61
|2
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|9
|14
|8.27
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|7
|14
|8.56
|4
|Eshan Malinga
|8
|14
|9.44
|5
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|8
|13
|8.06
(Purple Cap table is updated after the PBKS vs RR game)
Several franchises had spent the transfer window trying to prise Donovan Ferreira away from Delhi Capitals. The South African’s ability to hit the ball the distance — against pace and spin, equally — was the kind of asset that wins matches in the second half of an IPL season. Rajasthan Royals got him for Nitish Rana. On a Tuesday night in Mullanpur, with Punjab Kings unbeaten and a target of 223 on the board, they found out what they had bought. READ MORE
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.