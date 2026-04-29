IPL 2026 Points Table Today: PBKS vs RR Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Punjab Kings have fallen to their first defeat at last and it also happened to be in their last match that they play at the New Chandigarh Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s sensational opening stand, followed by an unbeaten 26-ball 52 by Donovan Ferreira, helped Rajasthan Royals chase down a target of 223 and thus win by six wickets. The fact that they had four balls to spare in the chase also helped them give a little boost to their Net Run Rate.

PBKS remain top of the table with 13 points in eight games. RR, meanwhile, have climbed to third for now with 12 points in nine games. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has risen to the top of the Orange Cap table, taking it from SRH’s Abhishek Sharma. The top three in the Orange Cap table have now all scored a century each this season thus far.