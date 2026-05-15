IPL 2026 Points Table Today: PBKS vs MI Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, PBKS vs MI Match: Check latest standings after Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMay 15, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table UpdateIPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians defeat Punjab Kings (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Punjab Kings lost their 5th match on the trot when they fell to Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. The latest loss puts them right at the precipice of the play-offs spot with the danger of sliding down if Chennai Super Kings win against the Lucknow Super Giants. If CSK win, they will go up to 15 points while PBKS will remain stuck at 13 and go down to 5th.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after MI’s win over PBKS on Thursday

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 +1.053 16
2 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0.551 16
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0.331 14
4 Punjab Kings 12 6 5 1 0.355 13
5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0.185 12
6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0.082 12
7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 -0.993 10
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9
9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8
10 Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 -0.907 6

(IPL points table updated after PBKS vs MI game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

here was no change to the Orange Cap race after PBKS vs MI. On Wednesday, Kohli has moved to spot third spot. However, Heinrich Klaasen continued to stay at the top of the charts with Sai Sudharsan in the second position. Abhishek Sharma is in fourth spot and Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is in fifth spot.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 12 508 153.93
2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 501 155.10
3 Virat Kohli 12 484 165.75
4 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 12 481 209.13
5 KL Rahul (DC) 12 477 177.98

(Orange Cap table is updated after the PBKS vs MI game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

There was no change in the purple cap race after PBKS vs MI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stays at the top with 22 wickets. Gujarat Titans bowler Kagiso Rabada went up to 2nd from the 3rd position after his 3-wicket haul against Hyderabad. His GT teammate Rashid Khan also joined him in the top 5, coming in at No.4 which pushed LSG’s Prince Yadav down one place.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 12 22 7.55
2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 12 21 9.15
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 11 19 9.20
4 Rashid Khan (GT) 12 16 8.17
5 Prince Yadav (LSG) 11 16 8.17

(Purple Cap table is updated after PBKS vs MI game)

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IPL Today Match Summary (GT vs SRH)

Mumbai Indians relegated Punjab Kings to their 5th loss of the season when Tilak Varma slammed 75 runs to chase down 200 runs, set by the PBKS. Prabhsimran Singh had scored a half century before there was a middle order collapse where Punjab went from 107/2 to 140/7. From there the PBKS lower order stood up with Azmatullah Omarzai scoring 38 off 17 as they mined 60 from the last over. It was still not enough as MI romped to a win.

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