IPL 2026 Points Table Today: PBKS vs MI Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Punjab Kings lost their 5th match on the trot when they fell to Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. The latest loss puts them right at the precipice of the play-offs spot with the danger of sliding down if Chennai Super Kings win against the Lucknow Super Giants. If CSK win, they will go up to 15 points while PBKS will remain stuck at 13 and go down to 5th.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after MI’s win over PBKS on Thursday
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|+1.053
|16
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0.551
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0.331
|14
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0.355
|13
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.185
|12
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.082
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.993
|10
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|-0.169
|9
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.907
|6
(IPL points table updated after PBKS vs MI game)
here was no change to the Orange Cap race after PBKS vs MI. On Wednesday, Kohli has moved to spot third spot. However, Heinrich Klaasen continued to stay at the top of the charts with Sai Sudharsan in the second position. Abhishek Sharma is in fourth spot and Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is in fifth spot.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|12
|508
|153.93
|2
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|12
|501
|155.10
|3
|Virat Kohli
|12
|484
|165.75
|4
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|12
|481
|209.13
|5
|KL Rahul (DC)
|12
|477
|177.98
(Orange Cap table is updated after the PBKS vs MI game)
There was no change in the purple cap race after PBKS vs MI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stays at the top with 22 wickets. Gujarat Titans bowler Kagiso Rabada went up to 2nd from the 3rd position after his 3-wicket haul against Hyderabad. His GT teammate Rashid Khan also joined him in the top 5, coming in at No.4 which pushed LSG’s Prince Yadav down one place.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|12
|22
|7.55
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|12
|21
|9.15
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|11
|19
|9.20
|4
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|12
|16
|8.17
|5
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|11
|16
|8.17
(Purple Cap table is updated after PBKS vs MI game)
Mumbai Indians relegated Punjab Kings to their 5th loss of the season when Tilak Varma slammed 75 runs to chase down 200 runs, set by the PBKS. Prabhsimran Singh had scored a half century before there was a middle order collapse where Punjab went from 107/2 to 140/7. From there the PBKS lower order stood up with Azmatullah Omarzai scoring 38 off 17 as they mined 60 from the last over. It was still not enough as MI romped to a win.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.