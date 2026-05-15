IPL 2026 Points Table Today: PBKS vs MI Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Punjab Kings lost their 5th match on the trot when they fell to Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. The latest loss puts them right at the precipice of the play-offs spot with the danger of sliding down if Chennai Super Kings win against the Lucknow Super Giants. If CSK win, they will go up to 15 points while PBKS will remain stuck at 13 and go down to 5th.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after MI’s win over PBKS on Thursday

(IPL points table updated after PBKS vs MI game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

here was no change to the Orange Cap race after PBKS vs MI. On Wednesday, Kohli has moved to spot third spot. However, Heinrich Klaasen continued to stay at the top of the charts with Sai Sudharsan in the second position. Abhishek Sharma is in fourth spot and Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is in fifth spot.