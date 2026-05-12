IPL 2026 Points Table Today: PBKS vs DC Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, PBKS vs DC Match: Check latest standings after Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 12, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Points tableAuqib Nabi and Madhav Tiwari of Delhi Capitals celebrate win during Match 55. (Photo by Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for IPL)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals beat Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. With the result, Delhi have ended their two-game losing streak, and Punjab have lost their fourth game in a row. With the win, Delhi stay alive in the competition, and in a span of a few days, Punjab slip down to fourth spot.

IPL 2026 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Won Lost  NR Points NRR
1 RCB 11 7 4 0 14 1.103
2 SRH 11 7 4 0 14 0.737
3 GT 11 7 4 0 14 0.228
4 PBKS 11 6 4 1 13 0.428
5 CSK 11 6 5 0 12 0.185
6 RR 11 6 5 0 12 0.082
7 DC 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993
8 KKR 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169
9 MI (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585
10 LSG (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

(Table updated after PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026 Match No. 55)

IPL 2026 Orange Cap List – Highest run getters

  1. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 494 runs in 11 matches

  2. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) – 475 runs in 11 matches

  3. KL Rahul (DC) – 468 runs in 11 matches

  4. Shubman Gill (GT) – 462 runs in 10 matches

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 440 runs in 11 matches

  6. Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 440 runs in 11 matches

  7. Sanju Samson (CSK) – 430 runs in 11 matches

  8. Cooper Connolly (PBKS)-415 runs in 11 matches

  9. Ishan Kishan (SRH) – 409 runs in 11 matches

  10. Ryan Rickelton (MI) – 382 runs in 9 matches

(Table updated after PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026 Match No. 55)

IPL 2026 Purple Cap List – Leading wicket takers

  1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) – 21 wickets in 11 matches

  2. Anshul Kamboj (CSK) – 19 wickets in 11 matches

  3. Kagiso Rabada (GT) – 18 wickets in 11 matches

  4. Prince Yadav (LSG) – 16 wickets in 11 matches

  5. Eshan Malinga (SRH) – 16 wickets in 11 matches

  6. Rashid Khan (GT) – 15 wickets in 11 matches

  7. Jofra Archer (RR) – 15 wickets in 11 matches

  8. Jamie Overton (CSK) – 14 wickets in 10 matches

  9. Kartik Tyagi (KKR) – 13 wickets in 10 matches

  10. AM Ghazanfar (MI) – 13 wickets in 9 matches

(Table updated after PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026 Match No. 55)

Who won PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 match yesterday?

Delhi Capitals wouldn’t have had good memories of facing Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, having failed to defend 264 runs earlier in the season. But in a must-win match on Monday, they extracted revenge, chasing down 210 to inflict a fourth straight loss on the 2025 runners-up and keep their season alive. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)

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