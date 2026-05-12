IPL 2026 Points Table Today: PBKS vs DC Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals beat Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. With the result, Delhi have ended their two-game losing streak, and Punjab have lost their fourth game in a row. With the win, Delhi stay alive in the competition, and in a span of a few days, Punjab slip down to fourth spot.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|RCB
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.103
|2
|SRH
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.737
|3
|GT
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.228
|4
|PBKS
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.428
|5
|CSK
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|RR
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|DC
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|KKR
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|9
|MI (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.585
|10
|LSG (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
(Table updated after PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026 Match No. 55)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 494 runs in 11 matches
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) – 475 runs in 11 matches
KL Rahul (DC) – 468 runs in 11 matches
Shubman Gill (GT) – 462 runs in 10 matches
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 440 runs in 11 matches
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 440 runs in 11 matches
Sanju Samson (CSK) – 430 runs in 11 matches
Ishan Kishan (SRH) – 409 runs in 11 matches
Ryan Rickelton (MI) – 382 runs in 9 matches
(Table updated after PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026 Match No. 55)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) – 21 wickets in 11 matches
Anshul Kamboj (CSK) – 19 wickets in 11 matches
Kagiso Rabada (GT) – 18 wickets in 11 matches
Prince Yadav (LSG) – 16 wickets in 11 matches
Eshan Malinga (SRH) – 16 wickets in 11 matches
Rashid Khan (GT) – 15 wickets in 11 matches
Jofra Archer (RR) – 15 wickets in 11 matches
Jamie Overton (CSK) – 14 wickets in 10 matches
Kartik Tyagi (KKR) – 13 wickets in 10 matches
AM Ghazanfar (MI) – 13 wickets in 9 matches
(Table updated after PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026 Match No. 55)
Delhi Capitals wouldn’t have had good memories of facing Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, having failed to defend 264 runs earlier in the season. But in a must-win match on Monday, they extracted revenge, chasing down 210 to inflict a fourth straight loss on the 2025 runners-up and keep their season alive. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.