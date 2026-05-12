IPL 2026 Points Table Today: PBKS vs DC Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

Auqib Nabi and Madhav Tiwari of Delhi Capitals celebrate win during Match 55. (Photo by Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for IPL)

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals beat Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. With the result, Delhi have ended their two-game losing streak, and Punjab have lost their fourth game in a row. With the win, Delhi stay alive in the competition, and in a span of a few days, Punjab slip down to fourth spot.