IPL 2026 Points Table Today: MI vs SRH Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Mumbai Indians by six wickets in match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Although Ryan Rickelton scored a sublime 55-ball 123 runs in the first innings, Travis Head, with his 30-ball 76 and 30-ball 65, made short work of the chase.

(IPL points table updated after MI vs SRH game)

Abhishek Sharma slammed a quick-fire 24-ball 45 runs to kick star chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Heinrich Klaasen smashed 30-ball 65 to help SRH get over the line. And both the batters are number 1 and 2 in the competition for the orange cap.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 9 425 209.36 2 Heinrich Klaasen 9 414 157.41 3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 9 400 238.10 3 KL Rahul (DC) 8 358 185.49 4 Virat Kohli (RCB) 8 351 162.50

(Orange Cap table is updated after the MI vs SRH game)

Eshan Malinga only picked up one wicket during the game between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His 1/29 from four overs turned out to be decisive in the game at the end, and he also became the purple cap holder.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Eshan Malinga 9 15 9.44 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 8 14 7.61 2 Jofra Archer (RR) 9 14 8.27 3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 7 14 8.56 5 Prince Yadav (LSG) 8 13 8.06

(Purple Cap table is updated after the MI vs SRH game)

IPL Match Summary (MI vs SRH)

Ryan Rickelton’s whirlwind unbeaten ton was overshadowed by Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 65 as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in an IPL match on Wednesday.

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Chasing an imposing 244-run target, Travis Head (76 off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (45 off 24) shared 129 runs for the opening wicket to set the platform for SRH.

Klaasen (65 not out off 30 balls) then displayed his all-round hitting abilities to guide SRH home with the help of Nitish Kumar Reddy (21) and Salil Arora (30 not out off 10) in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Rickelton’s knock powered MI to 243 for five.

MI rode on a 93-run stand between Rickelton (123 not out off 55 balls) and Will Jacks (46 off 22) in 7.1 overs for the opening stand to power the side.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya scored a valuable 31 off 15 balls before being dismissed.

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Praful Hinge (2/54), Eshan Malinga (1/29), Sakib Hasan (1/39) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/31) were the wicket-takers for SRH.