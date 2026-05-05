IPL 2026 Points Table Today: MI vs LSG Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, MI vs LSG Match: Check latest standings after Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 5, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table UpdateIPL 2026 Points Table Update: MI defeated LSG by 6 wickets. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians finally broke their losing streak but relegated Lucknow Super Giants to their 6th straight defeat with a 6-wicket win on Monday. With this defeat, Lucknow stayed in the 10th position with 7 losses from 9 matches while Mumbai also stayed put at 9th with 6 points with 3 wins from 10 matches.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after MI’s victory on Monday.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 9 6 2 1 0.855 13
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 1.420 12
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 0.644 12
4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0.510 12
5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 -0.147 12
6 Chennai Super Kings 9 4 5 0 0.005 8
7 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 -0.895 8
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 -0.751 7
9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 -0.649 6
10 Lucknow Super Giants 9 2 7 0 -1.076 4

(IPL points table updated after MI vs LSG game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

There was no change to the Orange Cap Top 5 race after the MI vs LSG match. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma still tops the standings. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan is in the No.5 position.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 10 440 206.57
2 KL Rahul (DC) 9 433 185.84
3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 9 414 157.41
4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 10 404 237.65
5 Sai Sudharsan(GT) 10 385 158.43

(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs PBKS game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

There was no changes in the Purple Cap leaderboard as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Anshul kamboj are first and second respectively, Kagiso Rabada of the Gujarat Titans leaped from 5th to 3rd after his 2-wicket haul against the Punjab Kings on Sunday which pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Eshan Malinga to the No.5 position.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54
2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 9 17 8.49
3 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 10 16 9.23
4 Jofra Archer (RR) 10 15 8.62
5 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 10 15 9.49

(Purple Cap table is updated after the MI vs LSG game)

IPL Today Match Summary (MI vs LSG)

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Mumbai Indians welcomed back Rohit Sharma into the fold and the former captain slammed 84 runs on his return. His knock alongside opening partner Ryan Rickelton’s 83 helped MI win the match by 6 wickets. Earlier, Nicholas Pooran finally came good for Lucknow Super Giants with a breezy 63 but wasn’t enough to get them over the line.

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