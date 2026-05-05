IPL 2026 Points Table Today: MI vs LSG Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians finally broke their losing streak but relegated Lucknow Super Giants to their 6th straight defeat with a 6-wicket win on Monday. With this defeat, Lucknow stayed in the 10th position with 7 losses from 9 matches while Mumbai also stayed put at 9th with 6 points with 3 wins from 10 matches.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after MI’s victory on Monday.

(IPL points table updated after MI vs LSG game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

There was no change to the Orange Cap Top 5 race after the MI vs LSG match. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma still tops the standings. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan is in the No.5 position.