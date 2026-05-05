IPL 2026 Points Table Today: MI vs LSG Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians finally broke their losing streak but relegated Lucknow Super Giants to their 6th straight defeat with a 6-wicket win on Monday. With this defeat, Lucknow stayed in the 10th position with 7 losses from 9 matches while Mumbai also stayed put at 9th with 6 points with 3 wins from 10 matches.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after MI’s victory on Monday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0.855
|13
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|0
|1.420
|12
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.644
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.510
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|-0.147
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0.005
|8
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|-0.895
|8
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|1
|-0.751
|7
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.649
|6
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|2
|7
|0
|-1.076
|4
(IPL points table updated after MI vs LSG game)
There was no change to the Orange Cap Top 5 race after the MI vs LSG match. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma still tops the standings. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan is in the No.5 position.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|10
|440
|206.57
|2
|KL Rahul (DC)
|9
|433
|185.84
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|9
|414
|157.41
|4
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|10
|404
|237.65
|5
|Sai Sudharsan(GT)
|10
|385
|158.43
(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs PBKS game)
There was no changes in the Purple Cap leaderboard as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Anshul kamboj are first and second respectively, Kagiso Rabada of the Gujarat Titans leaped from 5th to 3rd after his 2-wicket haul against the Punjab Kings on Sunday which pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Eshan Malinga to the No.5 position.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|9
|17
|7.54
|2
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|9
|17
|8.49
|3
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|10
|16
|9.23
|4
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|10
|15
|8.62
|5
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|10
|15
|9.49
(Purple Cap table is updated after the MI vs LSG game)
Mumbai Indians welcomed back Rohit Sharma into the fold and the former captain slammed 84 runs on his return. His knock alongside opening partner Ryan Rickelton’s 83 helped MI win the match by 6 wickets. Earlier, Nicholas Pooran finally came good for Lucknow Super Giants with a breezy 63 but wasn’t enough to get them over the line.
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