IPL 2026 Points Table Today: MI vs CSK Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings absolutely thrashed Mumbai Indians by 103 runs on Thursday, handing MI their biggest defeat by runs ever in the history of the Indian Premier League. The yellow army jumped from 8th to 5th position after the big win, their biggest by runs as well. This was also MI’s lowest total against CSK while this is also Mumbai’s biggest defeat at Wankhede.
With this thrashing, Mumbai slid down the table to 8th with just Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders below them. Their run rate which was [positive before this match also took a battering going down from 0.067 to – 0.736.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|6
|5
|0
|1
|1.420
|11
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0.790
|10
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1.171
|8
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0.820
|8
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0.118
|6
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.310
|6
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|3
|2
|0
|-0.821
|6
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.736
|4
|9
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-1.277
|4
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|1
|5
|1
|-0.879
|3
(IPL points table updated after MI vs CSK)
After his second century of the season, Sanju Samson broke into the top 5 into the third position, leapfrogging Shubman Gill and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen still lead the chart at No.1 and no.2 respectively.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|7
|323
|215.33
|2
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|6
|283
|144.38
|3
|Sanju Samson (CSK)
|7
|293
|178.65
|4
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|5
|265
|151.42
|5
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|7
|254
|220.86
(Orange Cap table is updated after the MI vs CSK game)
Anshul Kamboj raced to the top of the Purple Cap standings once again with his single wicket against the Mumbai Indians after he was displaced by LSG’s Prince Yadav on Wednesday.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK
|7
|14
|8.95
|2
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|7
|13
|8.38
|3
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|7
|12
|9.43
|4
|Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|6
|12
|9.91
|5
|
Jofra Archer (RR)
|7
|11
|7.96
(Purple Cap table is updated after the MI vs CSK game)
Sanju Samson slammed his second century of the season as Chennai Super Kings bludgeoned Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Except for Sanju, all other CSK batters failed to make much of an impact with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 22 the second-highest score of the team. Allah Ghanfazar and Ashwani Kumar were the pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets each.
In the chase, Mumbai’s decorated batting lineup combusted with Quinton de Kock, Danish malewar and Naman Dhir all back to the pavilion with the score at 11/3. After that Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were the only two batters who reached double figures with every other batter going back after scoring in single digits. Akeal Hosein was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.