IPL 2026 Points Table Today: MI vs CSK Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings absolutely thrashed Mumbai Indians by 103 runs on Thursday, handing MI their biggest defeat by runs ever in the history of the Indian Premier League. The yellow army jumped from 8th to 5th position after the big win, their biggest by runs as well. This was also MI’s lowest total against CSK while this is also Mumbai’s biggest defeat at Wankhede.

With this thrashing, Mumbai slid down the table to 8th with just Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders below them. Their run rate which was [positive before this match also took a battering going down from 0.067 to – 0.736.