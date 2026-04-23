IPL 2026 Points Table Today: LSG vs RR Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 32 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on April 22, 2026. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Rajasthan Royals defended a total of 159 runs in a low scoring thriller as they skittled out Lucknow Super Giants for 119 runs, winning by 40 runs. The win enabled the Royals, who were set on the backfoot after a shock loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders, climb up the points table to the second position. This pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad to third and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 4th.

Lucknow, on the other hand, remain ninth on the table with 4 points in 7 matches. Their net run rate is currently -1.277 which will be difficult to overhaul if they do not win big in the coming days. Even Kolkata Knight Riders who are currently the bottom-placed team have a better NRR than them.