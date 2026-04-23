IPL 2026 Points Table Today: LSG vs RR Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Rajasthan Royals defended a total of 159 runs in a low scoring thriller as they skittled out Lucknow Super Giants for 119 runs, winning by 40 runs. The win enabled the Royals, who were set on the backfoot after a shock loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders, climb up the points table to the second position. This pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad to third and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 4th.
Lucknow, on the other hand, remain ninth on the table with 4 points in 7 matches. Their net run rate is currently -1.277 which will be difficult to overhaul if they do not win big in the coming days. Even Kolkata Knight Riders who are currently the bottom-placed team have a better NRR than them.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|6
|5
|0
|1
|1.420
|11
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0.790
|10
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1.171
|8
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0.820
|8
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.310
|6
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|3
|2
|0
|-0.821
|6
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0.067
|4
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.780
|4
|9
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-1.277
|4
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|1
|5
|1
|-0.879
|3
(IPL points table updated after LSG vs RR)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just scored just 8 runs in this match but that was enough for him to leapfrog over Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli in the standings to the 4th position.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|7
|323
|215.33
|2
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|6
|283
|144.38
|3
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|5
|265
|151.42
|4
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|7
|254
|220.86
|5
|
Virat Kohli (RCB)
|6
|247
|157.32
(Orange Cap table is updated after the LSG vs RR game)
Lucknow’s Prince Yadav raced to the top of the Purple Cap standings with his scalps of Wednesday while Rajasthan’s Jofra Archer broke into the Top 5 in the 5th position after his 3-wicket haul.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|7
|13
|8.38
|2
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|6
|13
|9.73
|3
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|7
|12
|9.43
|4
|Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|6
|12
|9.91
|5
|
Jofra Archer (RR)
|7
|11
|7.96
(Purple Cap table is updated after the LSG vs RR game)
The bowlers of both teams were on fire in a low scoring affair between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana on Wednesday. After being sent out to bat first. Rajasthan batters failed to fire once again with only Ravindra Jadeja’s rearguard action where he scored an unbeaten 43 helping them reach 159/6. The LSG bowlers were on point with Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan all taking 2 wickets apiece.
In the chase, Lucknow’s batting combusted again with only Mitchell Marsh getting to 55 runs with all their other big hitters like captain Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram all failing. Jofra Archer took 3 wickets as RR wiped them out for just 119 runs, winning by 40 runs.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.