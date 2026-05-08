IPL 2026 Points Table Today: LSG vs RCB Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Lucknow Super Giants finally broke a 6-match losing streak, defeating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 runs in a match that was reduced to 19-overs-a-side due to interruptions by rain. LSG now have the same number of points as the 9th placed Mumbai Indians with the 5-time champs only ahead due to net run rate.
RCB, meanwhile, failed to take advantage of Punjab Kings’ recent slip-ups, losing to a down on their luck LSG and letting go of a golden opportunity to go on top of the IPL points table. Thus, SRH retained their top spot while RCB stayed third.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Lucknow’s victory over Bengaluru on Thursday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0.737
|14
|2
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0.571
|13
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|6
|4
|0
|1.234
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.510
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|-0.147
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0.151
|10
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|4
|6
|0
|-0.949
|8
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|1
|-0.539
|7
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.649
|6
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.934
|4
(IPL points table updated after LSG vs RCB game)
There was no change to the top 5 of the Orange Cap race after LSG vs RCB. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen (with 494 runs from 11 innings) is ahead of teammate Abhishek Sharma (475 runs from 11 innings). Ishan Kishan with 409 runs from 11 innings is fourth in the standings. DC’s KL Rahul is at 3rd position while RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is at 5th.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|11
|494
|157.32
|2
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|11
|475
|210.17
|3
|KL Rahul (DC)
|10
|445
|180.89
|4
|Ishan Kishan
|11
|409
|186.75
|5
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|10
|404
|237.64
(Orange Cap table is updated after the LSG vs RCB game)
Prince Yadav’s 3 wicket haul vs RCB helped him break into the top 5 of the Purple Cap Standings as he went up to 3rd. Eshan Malinga moved down to 4th from 3rd while Kagiso Rabada went down to 5th from 4th. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is first, despite having played a game less than others in the top 5.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|9
|17
|7.54
|2
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|10
|17
|8.91
|3
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|10
|16
|8.08
|4
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|10
|16
|9.23
|5
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|11
|16
|9.44
(Purple Cap table is updated after LSG vs RCB game)
Lucknow Super Giants pulled a rabbit out of the hat after Mitchell Marsh slammed a century in a rain-truncated match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, helping the Rishabh Pant-led side to win by 9 runs. Captain Pant played an impactful cameo of 32 off 10 while Nicholas Pooran also scored 38 from 23 as they posted 209/3 after 19 overs.
Chasing., RCB were rocked early, losing both Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell early. Captain Rajat Patidar slammed a half century while Tim David exploded with 40 off 17 balls but it wasn’t enough to drag the defending the champions over the line as Prince Yadav took 3 scalps including Virat Kohli’s prized wicket.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.