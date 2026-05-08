IPL 2026 Points Table Today: LSG vs RCB Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, LSG vs RCB Match: Check latest standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMay 8, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table UpdateIPL 2026 Points Table Update: LSG defeat RCB by 9 runs. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Lucknow Super Giants finally broke a 6-match losing streak, defeating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 runs in a match that was reduced to 19-overs-a-side due to interruptions by rain. LSG now have the same number of points as the 9th placed Mumbai Indians with the 5-time champs only ahead due to net run rate.

RCB, meanwhile, failed to take advantage of Punjab Kings’ recent slip-ups, losing to a down on their luck LSG and letting go of a golden opportunity to go on top of the IPL points table. Thus, SRH retained their top spot while RCB stayed third.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Lucknow’s victory over Bengaluru on Thursday.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 0.737 14
2 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 0.571 13
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 6 4 0 1.234 12
4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0.510 12
5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 -0.147 12
6 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 0.151 10
7 Delhi Capitals 10 4 6 0 -0.949 8
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 -0.539 7
9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 -0.649 6
10 Lucknow Super Giants 10 3 7 0 -0.934 4

(IPL points table updated after LSG vs RCB game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

There was no change to the top 5 of the Orange Cap race after LSG vs RCB. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen (with 494 runs from 11 innings) is ahead of teammate Abhishek Sharma (475 runs from 11 innings). Ishan Kishan with 409 runs from 11 innings is fourth in the standings. DC’s KL Rahul is at 3rd position while RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is at 5th.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 11 494 157.32
2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 11 475 210.17
3 KL Rahul (DC) 10 445 180.89
4 Ishan Kishan 11 409 186.75
5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 10 404 237.64

(Orange Cap table is updated after the LSG vs RCB game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Prince Yadav’s 3 wicket haul vs RCB helped him break into the top 5 of the Purple Cap Standings as he went up to 3rd. Eshan Malinga moved down to 4th from 3rd while Kagiso Rabada went down to 5th from 4th. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is first, despite having played a game less than others in the top 5.

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POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54
2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 10 17 8.91
3 Prince Yadav (LSG) 10 16 8.08
4 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 10 16 9.23
5 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 11 16 9.44

(Purple Cap table is updated after LSG vs RCB game)

IPL Today Match Summary (LSG vs RCB)

Lucknow Super Giants pulled a rabbit out of the hat after Mitchell Marsh slammed a century in a rain-truncated match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, helping the Rishabh Pant-led side to win by 9 runs. Captain Pant played an impactful cameo of 32 off 10 while Nicholas Pooran also scored 38 from 23 as they posted 209/3 after 19 overs.

Chasing., RCB were rocked early, losing both Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell early. Captain Rajat Patidar slammed a half century while Tim David exploded with 40 off 17 balls but it wasn’t enough to drag the defending the champions over the line as Prince Yadav took 3 scalps including Virat Kohli’s prized wicket.

 

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