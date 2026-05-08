IPL 2026 Points Table Today: LSG vs RCB Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Lucknow Super Giants finally broke a 6-match losing streak, defeating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 runs in a match that was reduced to 19-overs-a-side due to interruptions by rain. LSG now have the same number of points as the 9th placed Mumbai Indians with the 5-time champs only ahead due to net run rate.

RCB, meanwhile, failed to take advantage of Punjab Kings’ recent slip-ups, losing to a down on their luck LSG and letting go of a golden opportunity to go on top of the IPL points table. Thus, SRH retained their top spot while RCB stayed third.