IPL 2026 Points Table Today: LSG vs PBKS Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Punjab Kings kept their play-offs hopes alive as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets. With this win, Punjab temporarily went up to the 4th position with 15 points but if Rajasthan Royals defeat Mumbai Indians on Sunday, they will leapfrog Punjab with 16 points and qualify for the play-offs.

In case Rajasthan lose, Punjab will hope that Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match on Sunday or the game is close so that the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS can qualify due to their superior net run rate.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Punjab Kings’ win over Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about 3 teams fighting for the final playoffs spot.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.783 18 2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.695 18 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.524 18 4 Punjab Kings 14 7 6 1 0.309 15 5 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 0.083 14 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 0.011 13 7 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 6 8 0 -0.345 12 8 Delhi Capitals (E) 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.740 8

(IPL points table updated after LSG vs PBKS game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

There was no changes in the Purple Cap race after LSG vs PBKS on Saturday. Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen came up from the 5th position to 3rd after the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru while teammate Ishan Kishan also broke into the Top 5 with his innings vs RCB. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan stayed on top of the table with 638 runs while his captain Shubman Gill retained the No. 2 position with 616 runs. RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavasnhi is currently at 4th.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 14 638 157.92 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 13 616 161.67 3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 14 606 159.47 4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 13 579 236.32 5 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 14 569 178.36

(Orange Cap table is updated after the SRH vs RCB game)

Story continues below this ad

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

There was no change to the Purple Cap race after LSG vs PBKS match. There was one change in the Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB with Hyderabad’s Eshan Malinga leapfrogging RR’s Jofra Archer to break into the top 5 at 5th position. Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan stayed at No.4 while his teammate Kagiso Rabada maintained his second position in the table. CSK’s Anshul Kamboj stayed at 3rd while RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the charts.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 14 24 8.07 2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 14 24 9.18 3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 14 21 10.52 4 Rashid Khan (GT) 14 19 8.71 5 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 14 19 9.27

(Purple Cap table is updated after LSG vs PBKS game)

IPL Today Match Summary (LSG vs PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer slammed his maiden IPL century as he kept Punjab Kings afloat in the play-offs race with a 7-wicket win over the already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants. Prabhsimran Singh also gave his skipper apt support with his 69-run innings. Earlier, Josh Inglis had scored 72 while Ayush Badoni chipped in with 43 runs helped LSG post 196/6 but ultimately that proved to be not enough.