IPL 2026 Points Table Today: CSK’s playoff chances take blow after LSG defeat

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings were handed a serious blow in their hopes for making it to the playoffs after a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants. CSK drop down to sixth with the loss, with Rajasthan Royals nudging above them due to the hit the five-time champions have taken on their net run rate with the defeat. LSG, on the other hand, remain rooted to the bottom of the table. They are well out of the race for the playoffs.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after LSG’s win over CSK on Friday.

(IPL points table updated after LSG vs CSK game)