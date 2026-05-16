IPL 2026 Points Table Today: CSK’s playoff chances take blow after LSG defeat

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, LSG vs CSK Match: Check latest standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMay 16, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Marsh's sensational knock dealth a major blow to CSK's playoff chances. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Marsh's sensational knock dealth a major blow to CSK's playoff chances. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings were handed a serious blow in their hopes for making it to the playoffs after a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants. CSK drop down to sixth with the loss, with Rajasthan Royals nudging above them due to the hit the five-time champions have taken on their net run rate with the defeat. LSG, on the other hand, remain rooted to the bottom of the table. They are well out of the race for the playoffs.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after LSG’s win over CSK on Friday.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 +1.053 16
2 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0.551 16
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0.331 14
4 Punjab Kings 12 6 5 1 0.355 13
5 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0.082 12
6 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 0.027 12
7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 -0.993 10
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9
9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8
10 Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 -0.907 6

(IPL points table updated after LSG vs CSK game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

There was no change to the Orange Cap race after LSG vs CSK. On Wednesday, Kohli moved to third spot. However, Heinrich Klaasen continued to stay at the top of the charts with Sai Sudharsan in the second position. Abhishek Sharma is in fourth spot and Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is in fifth spot.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 12 508 153.93
2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 501 155.10
3 Virat Kohli 12 484 165.75
4 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 12 481 209.13
5 KL Rahul (DC) 12 477 177.98

(Orange Cap table is updated after the LSG vs CSK game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

There was no change in the purple cap race after PBKS vs MI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stays at the top with 22 wickets. Gujarat Titans bowler Kagiso Rabada went up to 2nd from the 3rd position after his 3-wicket haul against Hyderabad. His GT teammate Rashid Khan also joined him in the top 5, coming in at No.4 which pushed LSG’s Prince Yadav down one place.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 12 22 7.55
2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 12 21 9.15
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 11 19 9.20
4 Rashid Khan (GT) 12 16 8.17
5 Prince Yadav (LSG) 12 16 8.53

(Purple Cap table is updated after LSG vs CSK game)

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IPL Today Match Summary (LSG vs CSK)

Two wickets in as many balls ignited hope for Chennai Super Kings. A third too would soon fall, but the havoc that Mitchell Marsh had wreaked with his 90 from 38 balls was so irreversible that LSG, resisting all their self-implosive impulses, sauntered past the finish line. Victory would only do so much to restore their battered pride. But it imperils CSK’s playoff hopes and dents their run rate. READ MORE.

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