IPL 2026 Points Table Today: CSK’s playoff chances take blow after LSG defeat

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings were handed a serious blow in their hopes for making it to the playoffs after a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants. CSK drop down to sixth with the loss, with Rajasthan Royals nudging above them due to the hit the five-time champions have taken on their net run rate with the defeat. LSG, on the other hand, remain rooted to the bottom of the table. They are well out of the race for the playoffs.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after LSG’s win over CSK on Friday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|+1.053
|16
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0.551
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0.331
|14
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0.355
|13
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.082
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0.027
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.993
|10
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|-0.169
|9
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.907
|6
(IPL points table updated after LSG vs CSK game)
There was no change to the Orange Cap race after LSG vs CSK. On Wednesday, Kohli moved to third spot. However, Heinrich Klaasen continued to stay at the top of the charts with Sai Sudharsan in the second position. Abhishek Sharma is in fourth spot and Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is in fifth spot.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|12
|508
|153.93
|2
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|12
|501
|155.10
|3
|Virat Kohli
|12
|484
|165.75
|4
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|12
|481
|209.13
|5
|KL Rahul (DC)
|12
|477
|177.98
(Orange Cap table is updated after the LSG vs CSK game)
There was no change in the purple cap race after PBKS vs MI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stays at the top with 22 wickets. Gujarat Titans bowler Kagiso Rabada went up to 2nd from the 3rd position after his 3-wicket haul against Hyderabad. His GT teammate Rashid Khan also joined him in the top 5, coming in at No.4 which pushed LSG’s Prince Yadav down one place.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|12
|22
|7.55
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|12
|21
|9.15
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|11
|19
|9.20
|4
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|12
|16
|8.17
|5
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|12
|16
|8.53
(Purple Cap table is updated after LSG vs CSK game)
Two wickets in as many balls ignited hope for Chennai Super Kings. A third too would soon fall, but the havoc that Mitchell Marsh had wreaked with his 90 from 38 balls was so irreversible that LSG, resisting all their self-implosive impulses, sauntered past the finish line. Victory would only do so much to restore their battered pride. But it imperils CSK’s playoff hopes and dents their run rate. READ MORE.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.