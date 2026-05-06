IPL 2026 Points Table Today: KL Rahul snatches back Orange Cap; CSK consolidate hold on 6th spot

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are starting to rediscover form just in time: with the league approaching its business end, CSK are now just three points away from the top of the standings and a win away from being in the top 4 spots that guarantees a playoff spot.

CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets on Tuesday, chasing down Delhi’s target of 156 with 15 balls to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after CSK’s victory over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

(IPL points table updated after MI vs LSG game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Sanju Samson’s knock against the Delhi Capitals was enough to take him into the top 5 of the Orange Cap. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma doesn’t top the standings anymore with Delhi’s KL Rahul sneaking past him into the top spot, despite scoring just 12 runs against CSK.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 KL Rahul (DC) 10 445 180.89 2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 10 440 206.57 3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 10 425 156.82 4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 10 404 237.65 5 Sanju Samson (CSK) 10 402 167.50

(Orange Cap table is updated after the DC vs CSK game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

There was no changes in the Purple Cap leaderboard after Anshul Kamboj of CSK went wicketless in the game against Delhi Capitals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is first, despite having played a game less than others in the top 5.

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POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54 2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 10 17 8.91 3 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 10 16 9.23 4 Jofra Archer (RR) 10 15 8.62 5 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 10 15 9.49

(Purple Cap table is updated after the DC vs CSK game)

IPL Today Match Summary (DC vs CSK)

Sanju Samson guided CSK’s chase of 156 home against the Delhi Capitals with a measured 87 off 52 balls. In what is his first season for the five-time champions CSK, Samson has become “indispensable”, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said in the post-match chat.

Samson missed out on scoring his third century in IPL 2026 by just 13 runs, after remaining unbeaten on Tuesday.

“On the batting side, more than grateful to have Sanju after the tournament he had in the (T20) World Cup, he’s our backbone,” said Gaikwad after the easy victory.

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Samson explained that his batting is built on a calm, composed approach.

“To be very honest I am always like this (calm) but you are seeing me more in the middle now so you feel I am calm, even outside I am calm,” he said.

Samson said he would have had to be “too selfish” to convert his knock into a century, emphasising that winning the game mattered more than personal milestones.

“Hundreds are always special. There was a desire, but I had to be a bit too selfish to get it… my partner was playing well and winning the game gives you more confidence and happiness. A few more matches to come, let’s see if it (another century) comes around,” he added.