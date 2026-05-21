IPL 2026 Points Table Today: KKR vs MI Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Suryakumar Yadav congratulate Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match. (AP Photo)

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: In a do-or-die match, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to secure a much-needed victory over the five-time champions Mumbai Indians to keep their hope of making the IPL 2026 playoffs alive. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s four-wicket defeat for Mumbai Indians was the storied franchise’s ninth loss in 13 matches. While Kolkata rose from 8th spot to 6th in the standings, the five-time champions Mumbai remained second from bottom with one game left.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Kolkata Knight Riders’ win over Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot.