IPL 2026 Points Table Today: KKR vs MI Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, KKR vs MI Match: Check latest standings after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMay 21, 2026 01:49 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Suryakumar Yadav congratulate Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match. (AP Photo)IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Suryakumar Yadav congratulate Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match. (AP Photo)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: In a do-or-die match, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to secure a much-needed victory over the five-time champions Mumbai Indians to keep their hope of making the IPL 2026 playoffs alive. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s four-wicket defeat for Mumbai Indians was the storied franchise’s ninth loss in 13 matches. While Kolkata rose from 8th spot to 6th in the standings, the five-time champions Mumbai remained second from bottom with one game left.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Kolkata Knight Riders’ win over Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 9 4 0 1.065 18
2 Gujarat Titans 13 8 5 0 0.400 16
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 8 5 0 0.350 16
4 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 0.083 14
5 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 0.227 13
6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 0.011 13
7 Chennai Super Kings 13 6 7 0 -0.016 12
8 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12
9 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8
10 Lucknow Super Giants 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

(IPL points table updated after KKR vs MI game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 13 579 236.32
2 Mitch Marsh (GT) 13 563 163.18
3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 13 555 155.89
4
Sai Sudharsan

(GT)

 13 554 157.83
5 Shubman Gill (GT) 13 508 160.46

(Orange Cap table is updated after the KKR vs MI game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 13 24 7.70
2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 13 21 9.22
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 13 20 10.23
4 Jofra Archer (RR) 13 16 9.14
5
Kartik Tyagi
(KKR)
 12 18 9.42

(Purple Cap table is updated after KKR vs MI game)

IPL Today Match Summary (KKR vs MI)

Kolkata Knight Riders lived to fight another day with a crucial four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians after Sunil Narine-led bowlers once again delivered on a testing Eden Gardens surface to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Wednesday. Needing nothing less than a win to remain in contention, KKR rode on a clinical bowling effort to restrict the already eliminated five-time champions to a modest 147/8 after Ajinkya Rahane won a good toss.

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In reply, veteran Manish Pandey (45 off 33 balls; 6×4) finally got an opportunity to bat at No. 3 with talented keeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi injured and anchored a tense chase in a 33-ball 45.

He along with Rovman Powell (40; 30b, 4×4, 2×6) shared a crucial 64-run partnership to set it up as the hosts overhauled the 148-run target in 18.5 overs.

The victory lifted KKR from eighth to sixth in the standings with 13 points and kept their slim playoff hopes alive with six wins from 13 matches.

However, their fate is no longer in their own hands as KKR will now closely follow Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday afternoon before they face Delhi Capitals in the evening clash.

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A Royals win would seal their qualification and eliminate KKR, rendering Kolkata’s final league game against DC inconsequential.

(With inputs from PTI)

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