IPL 2026 Points Table Today: KKR vs MI Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: In a do-or-die match, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to secure a much-needed victory over the five-time champions Mumbai Indians to keep their hope of making the IPL 2026 playoffs alive. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s four-wicket defeat for Mumbai Indians was the storied franchise’s ninth loss in 13 matches. While Kolkata rose from 8th spot to 6th in the standings, the five-time champions Mumbai remained second from bottom with one game left.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Kolkata Knight Riders’ win over Mumbai Indians.
The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|9
|4
|0
|1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.400
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.350
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.016
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.510
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
(IPL points table updated after KKR vs MI game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|13
|579
|236.32
|2
|Mitch Marsh (GT)
|13
|563
|163.18
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|13
|555
|155.89
|4
|
Sai Sudharsan
(GT)
|13
|554
|157.83
|5
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|13
|508
|160.46
(Orange Cap table is updated after the KKR vs MI game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|13
|24
|7.70
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|13
|21
|9.22
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|13
|20
|10.23
|4
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|13
|16
|9.14
|5
|
Kartik Tyagi
(KKR)
|12
|18
|9.42
(Purple Cap table is updated after KKR vs MI game)
Kolkata Knight Riders lived to fight another day with a crucial four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians after Sunil Narine-led bowlers once again delivered on a testing Eden Gardens surface to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Wednesday. Needing nothing less than a win to remain in contention, KKR rode on a clinical bowling effort to restrict the already eliminated five-time champions to a modest 147/8 after Ajinkya Rahane won a good toss.
In reply, veteran Manish Pandey (45 off 33 balls; 6×4) finally got an opportunity to bat at No. 3 with talented keeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi injured and anchored a tense chase in a 33-ball 45.
He along with Rovman Powell (40; 30b, 4×4, 2×6) shared a crucial 64-run partnership to set it up as the hosts overhauled the 148-run target in 18.5 overs.
The victory lifted KKR from eighth to sixth in the standings with 13 points and kept their slim playoff hopes alive with six wins from 13 matches.
However, their fate is no longer in their own hands as KKR will now closely follow Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday afternoon before they face Delhi Capitals in the evening clash.
A Royals win would seal their qualification and eliminate KKR, rendering Kolkata’s final league game against DC inconsequential.
(With inputs from PTI)
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