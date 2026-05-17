IPL 2026 Points Table Today: KKR vs GT Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans missed out on a chance to become the first team to seal qualification to the playoffs in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lost their Saturday night fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders by six 29 runs. Chasing a target of Raghuvanshi finished off unbeaten on 82 off 44 balls, Green was on 52 off 28 when the players walked back for the innings break. The pair had put up a stand of 108 runs in 53 balls for the third wicket. In reply, Sai Sudharsan got off to a quick start but was forced to retire hurt early on. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler then took their time to settle in after Nishant Sindhu fell for just one run. However, the pair could never really get going and while Gill scored 85 in 49 balls, GT never really looked to be in serious contention to chase the target down.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after KKR’s win over GT on Saturday.

(IPL points table updated after KKR vs GT game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

There was a bit of a reshuffle in the top five of the Orange Cap table with Gill storming back to second place and Sai Sudharsan taking top spot. Heinrich Klaasen, who held the Orange Cap before this match, ended up being pushed all the way down to third place while KL Rahul has dropped out.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 13 554 157.83 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 552 160.46 3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 12 508 153.93 4 Virat Kohli 12 484 165.75 5 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 12 481 209.13

(Orange Cap table is updated after the KKR vs GT game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

There was no big changes in the Purple Cap race after KKR’s win over GT. Rashid Khan slipped to fifth due to his economy rate falling behind that of Prince Yadav. Kagiso Rabada remains second after going wicketless.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 12 22 7.55 2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 13 21 9.22 3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 12 19 10.11 4 Prince Yadav (LSG) 12 16 8.53 5 Rashid Khan (GT) 13 16 8.70

(Purple Cap table is updated after KKR vs GT game)

Story continues below this ad

IPL Today Match Summary (KKR vs GT)

Finn Allen’s hands did the damage. Sunil Narine’s 200th IPL game produced the turning point. Between them, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs at Eden Gardens on Saturday night, staying alive in a season that had threatened to end weeks ago. Finn Allen wanted to know how Nicholas Pooran did it. He watched the West Indians and found the answer in the hands. “They’ve got this beautiful flow,” Allen told BBL broadcasters once. “I just try to load with my hands, keep my hands high for as long as I can, to get as much power as possible.” READ MORE