IPL 2026 Points Table Today: GT vs SRH Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, GT vs SRH Match: Check latest standings after Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMay 13, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPL Points TableIPL Points Table: Gujarat Titans defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: The Gujarat Titans whooshed to the top of the table after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. The heavy defeat dented SRH’s run rate but they still maintained their standings in the play-offs spots at No 3. On Wednesday, if Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Kolkata Knight Riders, they will end GT’s brief stay on the top and push the Shubman Gill-led outfit to second spot.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after GT’s win over SRH on Tuesday.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0.551 16
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 7 4 0 1.103  14
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0.331 14
4 Punjab Kings 11 6 4 1 0.428 13
5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0.185 12
6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0.082 12
7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 -0.993 10
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9
9 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 -0.585 6
10 Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 -0.907 6

(IPL points table updated after GT vs SRH game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

After the GT vs SRH match, Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen still leads the run scoring charts with 508 runs. He is closely followed by Gujarat’s Sai Sudharsan who broke into the top 5 at the second spot,  resulting in Hydearbad’s Abhishek Sharma to drop one spot to 3rd. KL Rahul went to 4th and Shubman Gill came back to the Top 5.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 12 508 153.93
2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 501 155.10
3 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 12 481 209.13
4 KL Rahul (DC) 12 477 177.98
5 Shubman Gill (GT) 11 467 158.30

(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs SRH game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

In the Purple Cap race, Gujarat Titans bowler Kagiso Rabada went up to 2nd from the 3rd position after his 3-wicket haul against Hyderabad. His GT teammate Rashid Khan also joined him in the top 5, coming in at No.4 which pushed LSG’s Prince Yadav down one place. Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB continued to lead the charts.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 11 21 7.46
2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 12 21 9.15
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 11 19 9.20
4 Rashid Khan (GT) 12 16 8.17
5 Prince Yadav (LSG) 11 16 8.17

(Purple Cap table is updated after GT vs SRH game)

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IPL Today Match Summary (DC vs KKR)

Gujarat Titans absolutely blew away Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs in a low-scoring affair to pick up a statement win on the race to the playoffs. Batting first, GT lost both Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler cheaply but the third player of their big 3, Sai Sudharsan stood up with a 61 while Washington Sundar’s rearguard 50 helped them post 168/5.

Chasing, Hyderabad suffered an almighty collapse, skittling out for just 86 runs with not even one partnership crossing 50. The highest partnership was between Klaasen and Salil Arora for 24 while 7 SRH players failed to cross single digits. Jason Holder and Rabada took 3 wickets apiece as SRH’s net run rate suffered a mighty jolt.

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