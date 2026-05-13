IPL 2026 Points Table Today: GT vs SRH Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: The Gujarat Titans whooshed to the top of the table after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. The heavy defeat dented SRH’s run rate but they still maintained their standings in the play-offs spots at No 3. On Wednesday, if Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Kolkata Knight Riders, they will end GT’s brief stay on the top and push the Shubman Gill-led outfit to second spot.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after GT’s win over SRH on Tuesday.

(IPL points table updated after GT vs SRH game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

After the GT vs SRH match, Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen still leads the run scoring charts with 508 runs. He is closely followed by Gujarat’s Sai Sudharsan who broke into the top 5 at the second spot, resulting in Hydearbad’s Abhishek Sharma to drop one spot to 3rd. KL Rahul went to 4th and Shubman Gill came back to the Top 5.