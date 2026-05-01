IPL 2026 Points Table Today: GT vs RCB Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru comprehensively by to take what could prove to be a big two points in the race for the playoffs. It was GT’s second consecutive win and it took them to 10 points, thus maintaining clear daylight between themselves at fifth place and the teams below them. RCB, on the other hand, missed out on a chance to go top of the table and put pressure on Punjab Kings. If the latter win their next match, which is also against GT, PBKS could go three points clear of RCB at the top of the table with an equal amount of games played.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

(IPL points table updated after GT vs RCB game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Virat Kohli smashed a whirlwind 28 in 13 balls which pushed him up to third on the Orange Cap table. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, entered the top five with an 18-ball 43.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 9 425 209.36 2 Heinrich Klaasen 9 414 157.41 3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 9 400 238.10 3 Virat Kohli (RCB) 9 379 165.50 4 Shubman GIll (GT) 8 373 155.41

(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs RCB game)

Eshan Malinga only picked up one wicket during the game between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His 1/29 from four overs turned out to be decisive in the game at the end, and he also became the purple cap holder.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54 1 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 9 15 9.44 2 Jofra Archer (RR) 9 14 8.27 3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 7 14 8.56 5 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 9 14 9.65

(Purple Cap table is updated after the GT vs RCB game)

IPL Match Summary (GT vs RCB)

Gujarat Titans did not win this game with one moment. They won it with accumulation — Shubman Gill’s 43 in 18 balls, Jos Buttler’s four sixes in the Powerplay, Rahul Tewatia’s calm at the death, and through it all, Jason Holder standing on the field, arms aloft, slowly turning to the crowd.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru, dismissed for 155 — their first all-out of the season — never recovered from the middle-over carnage that Holder and Rashid Khan visited upon them. GT knocked off the target in 15.5 overs, winning by four wickets. READ MORE