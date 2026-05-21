IPL 2026 Points Table Today: GT vs CSK Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings failed to get the best of the Gujarat Titans as they wilted in a 229-run chase, getting snuffed out for just 140 runs. The result means that Chennai were eliminated from play-offs contention with the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team finishing at 12 points and staying at the 7th spot. This win also all but confirms that Gujarat Titans will end in the top 2.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Gujarat Titans’ win over Chennai Super Kings.
The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.350
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.510
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
(IPL points table updated after GT vs CSK game)
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan raced to the top of the table with 638 runs while his captain Shubman Gill also climbed up a few spots to settle at No. 2 with 616 runs. Due to this, Rajasthan’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was bumped down to 3rd while Lucknow’s Mitch Marsh and Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen moved down to 4th and 5th respectively.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|14
|638
|157.92
|2
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|13
|616
|161.67
|3
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|13
|579
|236.32
|4
|Mitch Marsh (LSG)
|13
|563
|163.18
|5
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|13
|555
|155.89
(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs CSK game)
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan broke into the Top 5 list after the match vs Chennai Super Kings at No.4 while his teammate Kagiso Rabada maintained his second position in the table. CSK’s Anshul Kamboj stayed at 3rd while Rajasthan’s Jofra Archer came down one position at 5th.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|13
|24
|7.70
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|14
|24
|9.18
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|14
|21
|10.52
|4
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|14
|19
|8.71
|4
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|13
|16
|9.14
(Purple Cap table is updated after GT v CSK game)
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scored 84 and 64 respectively while Jos Buttler slammed 57 as Gujarat’s big 3 all fired in unison, helping them post a massive 229/4. Chasing, CSK were ricked early when Mohammed Siraj picked him in the first over for 0. After that, wickets fell at regular intervals with Shivam Dube’s 47 the only bright spot. GT’s Rabada, Siraj and Rashid all took 3 wickets apiece as a misfiring Chennai unit were wiped out for just 140, losing by 89 runs
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