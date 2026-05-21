IPL 2026 Points Table Today: GT vs CSK Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings failed to get the best of the Gujarat Titans as they wilted in a 229-run chase, getting snuffed out for just 140 runs. The result means that Chennai were eliminated from play-offs contention with the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team finishing at 12 points and staying at the 7th spot. This win also all but confirms that Gujarat Titans will end in the top 2.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Gujarat Titans’ win over Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot.