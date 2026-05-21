IPL 2026 Points Table Today: GT vs CSK Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, GT vs CSK Match: Check latest standings after Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match, orange cap holders list, purple cap holder 2026, most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 21, 2026 11:49 PM IST
IPL Points TableIPL Points Table: Gujarat Titans defeat Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs. (CREIMAS)
Make us preferred source on Google

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings failed to get the best of the Gujarat Titans as they wilted in a 229-run chase, getting snuffed out for just 140 runs. The result means that Chennai were eliminated from play-offs contention with the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team finishing at 12 points and staying at the 7th spot. This win also all but confirms that Gujarat Titans will end in the top 2.

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after Gujarat Titans’ win over Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

The top three teams are already assured of qualification into the IPL playoffs meaning that there are about four teams fighting for the final playoffs spot.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 9 4 0 1.065 18
2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.695 18
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 8 5 0 0.350 16
4 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 0.083 14
5 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 0.227 13
6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 0.011 13
7 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 6 8 0 -0.345 12
8 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12
9 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8
10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

(IPL points table updated after GT vs CSK game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan raced to the top of the table with 638 runs while his captain Shubman Gill also climbed up a few spots to settle at No. 2 with 616 runs. Due to this, Rajasthan’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was bumped down to 3rd while  Lucknow’s Mitch Marsh and Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen moved down to 4th and 5th respectively.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 14 638 157.92
2 Shubman Gill (GT) 13 616 161.67
3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 13 579 236.32
4 Mitch Marsh (LSG) 13 563 163.18
5 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 13 555 155.89

(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs CSK game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan broke into the Top 5 list after the match vs Chennai Super Kings at No.4 while his teammate Kagiso Rabada maintained his second position in the table. CSK’s Anshul Kamboj stayed at 3rd while Rajasthan’s Jofra Archer came down one position at 5th.

Story continues below this ad
POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 13 24 7.70
2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 14 24 9.18
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 14 21 10.52
4 Rashid Khan (GT) 14 19 8.71
4 Jofra Archer (RR) 13 16 9.14

(Purple Cap table is updated after GT v CSK game)

IPL Today Match Summary (GT vs CSK)

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scored 84 and 64 respectively while Jos Buttler slammed 57 as Gujarat’s big 3 all fired in unison, helping  them post a massive 229/4. Chasing, CSK were ricked early when Mohammed Siraj picked him in the first over for 0. After that, wickets fell at regular intervals with Shivam Dube’s 47 the only bright spot. GT’s Rabada, Siraj and Rashid all took 3 wickets apiece as a misfiring Chennai unit were wiped out for just 140, losing by 89 runs

 

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments