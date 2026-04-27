IPL 2026 Points Table Today: DC vs RCB Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: It was an embarassing night at home for the Delhi Capitals as they were routed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the two sides. DC’s batting order was ripped asunder by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, with the two pacers reducing them to an unbelievable scoreline of 8/6 in four overs. DC eventually limped their way to a score of 75 before being all out.

RCB almost finished the chase within the powerplay. Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal went haywire and ensured that RCB gained some valuable Net Run Rate gains on the night. RCB finished the chase in 6.3 overs. It has helped them stay second and within a point of the top-ranked Punjab Kings. Notably, their NRR has inflated to 1.919, by far the best in the league. DC, on the other hand, are seventh on the table and their NRR is now -1.060.