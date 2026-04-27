IPL 2026 Points Table Today: DC vs RCB Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: It was an embarassing night at home for the Delhi Capitals as they were routed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the two sides. DC’s batting order was ripped asunder by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, with the two pacers reducing them to an unbelievable scoreline of 8/6 in four overs. DC eventually limped their way to a score of 75 before being all out.
RCB almost finished the chase within the powerplay. Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal went haywire and ensured that RCB gained some valuable Net Run Rate gains on the night. RCB finished the chase in 6.3 overs. It has helped them stay second and within a point of the top-ranked Punjab Kings. Notably, their NRR has inflated to 1.919, by far the best in the league. DC, on the other hand, are seventh on the table and their NRR is now -1.060.
IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|7
|6
|0
|1
|1.333
|13
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|6
|2
|0
|1.919
|12
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0.815
|10
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0.602
|10
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|4
|4
|0
|-0.475
|8
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-0.121
|6
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-1.060
|6
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|8
|2
|5
|1
|-0.751
|5
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.736
|4
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-1.106
|4
(IPL points table updated after DC vs RCB game)
Virat Kohli jumped back into the top five of the Orange Cap list with his unbeaten 23 in 15 balls in RCB’s brief chase on Monday.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|8
|380
|212.29
|2
|KL Rahul (DC)
|8
|358
|185.49
|3
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|8
|357
|234.86
|4
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|8
|351
|162.50
|5
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|8
|349
|149.78
(Orange Cap table is updated after the DC vs RCB game)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has jumped right to the top of the Purple Cap table thanks to his sensational figures of 3/5 in three overs.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|8
|14
|7.61
|2
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|7
|14
|8.56
|3
|Eshan Malinga
|8
|14
|9.44
|4
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|8
|13
|8.03
|5
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|8
|13
|8.06
(Purple Cap table is updated after the DC vs RCB game)
Those that inevitably cry foul at the fall of Indian Test cricket after more disappointment – two whitewashes at home within a year signal that the fall has already begun – must be shown the powerplay overs of Delhi Capitals’ innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.
On the 19th ball of the innings, Nitish Rana pulled out what is almost certain to be the most novel of all of his shots of this IPL season. Josh Hazlewood sent down a snorter, landing just on the back of a length from around the wicket and threatening the edge, and Rana – IPL veteran, alleged T20 marauder – lifted his bat, content to see it pass by him. READ MORE
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.