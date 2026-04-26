IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RR vs SRH Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Rajasthan Royals failed to defend 228 runs and had to concede their third spot to Sunrisers Hyderabad who leapfrogged the Royals to now sit pretty in the 3rd position. Both teams have 10 points each with SRH just edging past RR due to a superior net run rate.

In the first match of the day, table toppers Punjab Kings completed a record run chase against Delhi Capitals and kept their vice grip on top of the table. Capitals, meanwhile, stayed at No.6 after the 4-run defeat.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

(IPL points table updated after RR vs SRH game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

The Orange Cap was swapped around between the players of the two matches on Saturday with KL Rahul taking it from Virat Kohli in the first match of the day vs the Punjab Kings. But by the time the second match between RR and SRH rolled in, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had taken it with his second IPL century. It would only last an innings though as SRH’s Abhishek Sharma ended the day at the top of the table.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 8 380 212.29 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 8 357 234.86 3 KL Rahul (DC) 7 357 187.89 4 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 8 349 149.78 5 Virat Kohli (RCB) 7 328 163.18

(Orange Cap table is updated after the RR vs SRH game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Jofra Archer came up to the third position of the Purple Cap table after his performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad while SRH”s Eshan Malinga climbled to the second spot. Anshul Kamboj staying at the top of the Purple Cap standings while LSG’s Prince Yadav went down to 4th. POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 7 14 8.95 2 Eshan Malinga 8 14 9.44 3 Jofra Archer (RR) 8 13 8.03 4 Prince Yadav (LSG) 7 13 8.38 5 Prasidh Krishna ( GT 7 12 10.34

(Purple Cap table is updated after the RR vs SRH game)

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IPL Match Summary (RR vs SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma scored 57 while Ishan Kishan chipped in with 74 before Heinrich Klaasen played an important cameo in the end to help SRH defeat the Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets. Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed the third fasted IPL century but it wasn’t enough as the Royals couldn’t defend 228.

In the first match, KL Rahul slammed 152*, the highest ever score by an Indian in the IPL while Nitish Rana gave him support with 91 runs as Delhi Capitals posted a massive 264/2. But Punjab pulled the proverbial rabbit out of the hat as Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya got them off to a blistering start while skipper Shreyas Iyer finished it off with 71 runs to win by 6 wickets.