IPL 2026 Points Table Today: DC vs KKR Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their upward surge as they outplayed Delhi Capitals (DC) in all departments at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday and won by eight wickets. KKR have jumped up to seventh with this win, exchanging places with DC themselves.
They are now on nine points in 10 matches, trailing fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals by three points. DC are on eight in 11 games and in arguably deep water with respect to the race for the playoffs. The only team to have played as many games as them are top-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad and so DC could yet sink even further in the points table if Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants win their next matches.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after KKR’s victory over DC on Friday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0.737
|14
|2
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0.571
|13
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|6
|4
|0
|1.234
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.510
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|-0.147
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0.151
|10
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|-0.169
|9
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|4
|7
|0
|-1.154
|8
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.649
|6
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.934
|4
(IPL points table updated after DC vs KKR game)
There were no big chanes to the top 5 of the Orange Cap race after LSG vs RCB. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen (with 494 runs from 11 innings) is ahead of teammate Abhishek Sharma (475 runs from 11 innings). Ishan Kishan with 409 runs from 11 innings is fourth in the standings. DC’s KL Rahul is at 3rd position while RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is at 5th.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|11
|494
|157.32
|2
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|11
|475
|210.17
|3
|KL Rahul (DC)
|11
|468
|180.00
|4
|Ishan Kishan
|11
|409
|186.75
|5
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|10
|404
|237.64
(Orange Cap table is updated after the DC vs KKR game)
There were no changes in the top five of the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list after the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|9
|17
|7.54
|2
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|10
|17
|8.91
|3
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|10
|16
|8.08
|4
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|10
|16
|9.23
|5
|Eshan Malinga (SRH)
|11
|16
|9.44
(Purple Cap table is updated after DC vs KKR game)
DC batters implode in a fifth successive home defeat as Finn Allen’s century shows hosts the way in KKR’s eight-wicket win at Kotla. The mathematical equations could be marginally alive. But the harsh bearings of the recent batting slump have staggered Delhi Capitals’ season before their eyes, in their own backyard.
The result was another breezy chase for the visitors. Worse, a marauding Allen even tore their vaunted bowling attack to shreds with a 47-ball ton studded with 10 sixes.
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