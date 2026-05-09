IPL 2026 Points Table Today: DC vs KKR Update Orange & Purple Cap, Runs and Wickets List

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their upward surge as they outplayed Delhi Capitals (DC) in all departments at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday and won by eight wickets. KKR have jumped up to seventh with this win, exchanging places with DC themselves.

They are now on nine points in 10 matches, trailing fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals by three points. DC are on eight in 11 games and in arguably deep water with respect to the race for the playoffs. The only team to have played as many games as them are top-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad and so DC could yet sink even further in the points table if Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants win their next matches.